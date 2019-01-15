BMW M140i review (2015-2019) – a rear-drive hot hatch powerhouse

Judged purely on the basis of its mechanical specification, it’s hard not to be seduced by the BMW M140i. With a longitudinal straight-six powering the rear wheels, it’s a car that flips the modern hot hatch formula on its head, sharing some of its core components with the original M2. The execution wasn’t quite as spellbinding as that recipe might suggest, but the M140i delivers a highly distinctive, indulgent driving experience that can be elevated further with careful modifications.

The turbocharged B58 packed a serious punch when the M140i arrived in 2016, and its 335bhp output still puts it ahead of today’s Volkswagen Golf R and FL5 Honda Civic Type R. Naturally, we’d choose the standard six-speed manual gearbox rather than the eight-speed ZF automatic, for while the knuckly, rubbery shift isn’t one of the world’s finest, it seems the most fitting way to drive what is a performance car of the old school, one that can give an F87 M2 a serious headache in the right state of tune.

BMW M140i: in detail

Performance and 0-62mph time > When fitted with the popular 8-speed ZF automatic option, the M140i will hit 62mph in just 4.6 seconds. With a 6-speed manual the time extends to two tenths of a second to 4.8.

Engine and gearbox > The 2998cc straight-six engine is one of BMW's finest; it's smooth, responsive and full of torque. Compared to some rivals' highly-strung four-cylinder engines, the BMW's higher cylinder count help make the M140i feel more sophisticated.

Ride and Handling > This is arguably the BMW's achillies heel, unlike more focused rivals, the half strength 'M Performance' moniker means that above 8/10ths the BMW can start to feel out of its depth, lacking the total control and capability of the best of the breed.

MPG and running costs > Despite the extra cylinder count, MPG is still extremely impressive, with automatic equipped cars almost reaching 40mpg.

Interior and tech > BMWs ergonomic excellence continues inside the 1-series, and BMW's i-drive system is as good as it has ever been thanks to constant upgrades.

Design > Since a mid-life facelift in 2014, the new 1-series looks far more cohesive front and rear. It still can look a little frumpy from some angles, but isn't so ugly to turn buyers off in the showroom any more..

Buying guide

You can bag a decent M140i for £13,000; exceptional value considering the performance on offer.

Of course, the very nature of the M140i as an accessible, powerful, rear-wheel-drive performance car means that more than a few have skimmed barriers and clattered kerbs during their lifetime. Look out for signs of accident damage, misaligned panels and poor repairs before you buy, and ensure you budget for the M140i’s appetite for rear tyres when driven in anger.

The front radiator vents don’t have mesh protection, which can result in stone-chip damage and coolant leaks, while factory-spec oil filters have been known to break down over time, so regular servicing is advised. Otherwise, the mechanicals are well-proven and robust, adding to the appeal of this unconventional hot hatch option.