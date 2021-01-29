Weirdly, the ST also made me feel good every time I parked it up and took a glance back. The estate is a really handsome shape, the optional Ford Performance Blue paint (£800) is gorgeous and somehow I found myself thinking a mid-sized estate car wearing the blue oval was rather exotic looking. In a sea of crossovers and premium-badged but extremely generic shapes a humdrum estate car really stands out. Mad, but true. The Recaro seats are excellent, too. They are the highlight of an otherwise pretty ordinary interior, though. Everything works, everything is logical and the infotainment is pretty easy to operate, but the Focus does lack some sparkle aside from superbly supportive seats.

Dynamically the ST is a little flat, too. It’s actually really nicely balanced and very progressive at the limit, but this calmness in absolute terms isn’t matched in all the details on the journey to get there. For example, the front end is highly susceptible to torque-steer and always feels like it’s struggling to cope with the engine’s strong low- and mid-range performance. The fact that the rack is very quick exacerbates the situation and creates an impression that the car is never fully settled. The passive dampers work well up to a point but also feel stretched as you begin to indulge in the available performance. Suddenly, the Focus feels darty and distracted at the front end but rather soft-edged in terms of control and precision. The result is a slightly disconnected feeling. You’re making good progress but only by managing all of these conflicting dynamic traits.

So, whilst I will remember the ST fondly, it’s more for individual element or moments than as an overall experience. It looks great. Nothing broke (although the screen would very occasionally go blank until reset). The family and all their many, many inexplicable things fitted inside with ease. The flat-shift capability of the six-speed ’box was fun and having a manual was refreshing and satisfying in equal measure. However, the ST just lacks that last ten per cent of excitement, bite, aggression or simply character. It’s nice to have a brilliantly versatile family car that happens to go pretty quickly when necessary. But it would be even better to have an enthralling performance car that happens to be extremely practical, too.