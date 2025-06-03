After 23 years the Ford Focus ST is dead

Launching originally in 2002, the Focus ST170 was a medium-heat alternative to the searing hot, slightly harsh Mk1 Focus RS. The Cosworth-fettled 167bhp 2-litre Duratec engine wasn’t the most effervescent of powerplants but attached to the already fabulous Mk1 Focus complete with a few choice chassis and suspension tweaks, it made for an incredibly compelling package.

‘Considering the engine is about as charismatic as the speaking clock, it’s amazing how quickly you’re in the zone, absorbed solely by the detail and quantity of feedback tingling through the steering and seat cushion,’ wrote evo’s co-founder and editor-at-large Richard Meaden, in a 2003 group test from issue 076 that pit the ST170 against the EP3 Honda Civic Type R and the then-new Renault Sport Clio 182 Cup.

‘In pure dynamic terms the Focus has the sweetest combination of neutrality and security, seasoned with a well-judged pinch of throttle adjustability.’

The Mk1 Focus ST might have been the sweetest of the lot, given that in its 2005 second-generation, the Focus ST took on a thuggish, weighty edge. Its 2.5-litre five-cylinder turbocharged engine went big on character happily, with 222bhp and 236lb ft to back it up. It was bigger, heavier and less delicate than its predecessor – more of a GT hot hatch – but still very well set-up and with good balance. This time it also shared its basic engine architecture with the Mk2 Focus RS that would follow. In this instance, the ST had you questioning whether you really needed the RS, rather than wondering why it wasn’t more like it.

The Mk3 of 2012 was a rare drop in form for Ford, especially off the back of the sublime Mk7 Fiesta ST. Unable to get its power down, the odd flashes of the kind of dynamism and response you’d hope for from an ST-badged Ford only made the lows more disappointing. Its 247bhp 2.3-litre four-cylinder engine, while potent enough to flummax the front end, lacked the character of its predecessor too. It was fast but nonetheless ineffective, though it was more practical, with an Estate version and diesel options returning to the lineup for the Mk3. The wild AWD Mk3 Focus RS added extra character, involvement and capability without eliminating entirely the ST’s freneticism, still with a rocky ride and a proclivity for torque steer.

> Ford Focus ST (Mk3) – the car world's greatest misses

The Mk4 was a little more like it – more powerful still with 276bhp and 310lb ft but with a welcome reinjection of control and precision in the dynamics, as a reminder of how good a fast Focus can be. Even if it couldn’t quite match the Honda Civic Type R in any area, it was a cohesive whole of responsiveness, body control and balance. It was only improved with subsequent hopped-up Edition and Track Pack cars, adding focus (ha), capability and aggression to the mix for a genuinely compelling package that in a past era where hot hatches didn’t need 400bhp and AWD, would have warranted an RS badge.

It was never a class leader, the Focus ST. But the segment was always more interesting and diverse for its presence, just as the performance car world always feels healthier for the presence of proper fast Fords.