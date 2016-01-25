Best fast Fords of all time – from the GT supercar to the Fiesta ST

Various tweaks to the 1.7-litre engine added a further 30bhp on the table for a total of 153bhp – torque only saw a mild bump to 119lb ft. Despite an increase in weight over the standard car, a 132bhp/ton power-to-weight ratio gave it a 7.9sec 0-62mph time, but the Racing Puma was never about straight-line speed, rather the ability to handle twisty broken back roads like few others.

Sierra RS500 Cosworth

The Ford Sierra Cosworth was designed from the outset as a homologation special for touring car racing, but while the road car created a passionate following by fans, the racer wasn’t quite so successful. To fix that, Ford went to Aston Martin Tickford racing to build a special edition called the Sierra RS500 Cosworth, which featured a selection of updates that would build on both the road car and its racing sibling.

The changes consisted of a new front bumper and grill to feed more air to the new, bigger turbo, larger intercooler and oil cooler. The race version also received a different set of injectors, helping liberate over 400bhp from its Cosworth YBD engine, a big jump on the road-going model’s 224bhp. The RS500 proved the success on track that Ford was hoping for, in the process creating an icon out of the 500 homologation road cars.

Escort Mexico Mk1

The Mk1 Escort Mexico might not have had 'RS' in its name but it had all the credentials to make for one of Ford’s most iconic performance models. It was built to celebrate Ford’s victory of the 1970 London to Mexico rally, hence the iconic name. Its stiffer shell, improved suspension and heavy-duty transmission were shared with the RS1600 and built by Ford's AVO (Advanced Vehicle Operations) department.

It made do with Ford's 1.6-litre 'Crossflow' engine from the Cortina and Capri – developing 85bhp at 5500rpm – but that made it strong, durable and easy to maintain. Ideal characteristics for winning a long-distance rally.

Escort RS Cosworth

In the 1990s, there were one or two crucial elements that defined success in the world rally championship, and one of those things was four-wheel drive. In order to compete with the hugely successful Lancia Delta Integrale and Toyota Celica, Ford had to go the extra mile of developing its rally car from scratch, creating the iconic Escort RS Cosworth we know and love.

While it might have looked like a contemporary front-wheel drive Escort of the ‘90s, it was in fact based mechanically on the earlier 4WD Sierra Sapphire Cosworth featuring an updated 2.0 four cylinder turbocharged Cosworth engine, developing 217bhp. The body of the MK5 Escort was then modified with wide arches, deeper sills and bumpers, and the now iconic rear wing. Ironically, the Escort RS Cosworth rally car never won a title – but still won eight rounds of the WRC in Group A specification, and then twice more under new WRC car regulations.