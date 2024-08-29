Best Aston Martins – the greatest hits from Britain’s sports car icon

Aston Martin, often the underdog in comparison to its Modenese rivals, has traditionally traded on treading the fine line between sports cars, supercars and grand tourers. Do they always dominate group tests or the cold objective world of spec sheets? Rarely, but there’s not a long-serving evo contributor that hasn’t fallen in love with an Aston or three over the years.

Today, the marque has spread its proverbial wings further than ever, offering everything from the Valkyrie, a Le Mans hypercar with number plates, to the DBX707, a super SUV that’ll stomp some supercars around Anglesey before heading off to do the school run. But it is the DB12, the Vantage and soon the Vanquish, that resolutely endure as the core lineup of front-engined, rear driven beauties that the traditional ‘Aston’ silhouette is survived by.

Speaking of the soon-to-be-exhumed Vanquish name, following in the direct footsteps of the exceptional DBS 770, the mind wanders to the sprawling upper echelons of the greatest Aston Martins that we all hope it’ll have the chops to join. These are the best Aston Martins evo has driven, that the new Vanquish has to live up to.

Aston Martin DBS 770 (2023)

The DBS Superleggera, or just the DBS as it eventually became known, like many of those Palmer-era cars, had an air of incompletion about it. It epitomised the brawn and beauty balance that only Aston seems to master but without the absolute last tenth of chassis finesse, of rear axle control and of transparency, that makes a performance car truly spectacular. But Aston has a habit of iterating, reaching close to perfection often at the last minute and only for a limited few. And so to the DBS 770 Ultimate, we look; the run-out special that he standard DBS – undoubtedly a great car in its own right – always should have been.