Aston Martin Vanquish 2024 review - Britain’s Ferrari 12 Cilindri rival

Despite all the similarities, including their front-mid-engined layouts, there is one fundamental difference and it’s all about those V12s, which promise quite different experiences. The Ferrari’s is big capacity, naturally aspirated and revs to 9500rpm; the Aston’s is smaller in capacity but has two turbochargers, which means their deliveries are utterly different. Compare torque figures: at 2500rpm the Ferrari delivers 400lb ft, the Aston a massive 737lb ft, over 80 per cent more. We’ll come back to that later.

This is the third Vanquish that started with Ian Callum’s original in 2001 followed in 2011 with the second-generation car, which was arguably a Vanquish in name only and much closer to the noughties DBS (specifically underneath), which it replaced. Taking on the mantle of Aston Martin’s flagship from last year’s mighty DBS 770 Ultimate, the new Vanquish shares hardly anything with that car; not the chassis, not even the engine, despite it having the same capacity and the same bore and stroke dimensions.

It’s an all-new 5.2-litre V12 that has been five years in the making that was delayed a little by Covid. Literally everything is new and optimised for efficiency and power – the cylinder block, the heads, the reprofiled camshafts, the combustion chamber design, the intake and exhaust, the higher pressure injection system, even the turbos, which are the same size but have less inertia and are faster responding and higher revving. homologating an all-new V12 to global emissions standards with the ban on pure ICE cars looming is not the work of a moment.

Meanwhile, the bonded aluminium chassis has been extended by 80mm between the A-pillar and front axle line, which, along with an increase in overall length of 135mm, helps give the new car its long, lithe profile. The front and rear tracks have been widened, by 15mm and 25mm respectively, and there’s a new front crossmember and strut-brace to help increase lateral stiffness by 75 per cent. Suspension attachment points have been beefed up and there’s a solidly mounted steering column for better steering fidelity, particularly on-centre but in transient manoeuvres and at high speed too.