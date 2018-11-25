That does mean extra weight – the Continental GT Speed is now close to 2.5tons – but clever air suspension tech, active anti-roll control, rear-steering and a proper limited-slip diff afford this stately bus otherworldly control and agility. An Aston or a Maserati might be lighter and more dynamic but we’d challenge anyone to prove the Continental GT Speed wouldn’t fit into their everyday lives with more purpose and usability.

‘It still has the same continent-crossing comfort, sense of presence, and an enjoyable soundtrack: the V8 is a truly characterful engine and the hybrid powertrain is integrated in such a way as to expand the car’s repertoire rather than restrict it. With more exposure to the GT at higher speeds, perhaps the increased weight will make itself known – this is a 2.5-tonne car after all. But on this first impression, hybrid power suits the Continental.’ – James Taylor, evo deputy editor, who drove the Continental GT Speed on the launch and on track in the UK.

Alternatives to the Bentley Continental GT

The Continental GT operates in one of few high-performance markets that remains hotly contested. Don’t want a hybrid? Look to the Aston Martin DB12 and Maserati GranTurismo. If electric augmentation is highly appealing but you want to spend a chunk less, the new Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance should be on your shortlist.

evo’s other favourite Brits

The list above is by no means a comprehensive run-down of our favourite British cars, and it’d be doing you and the cars themselves a disservice not to mention some of our other highlights, from the most intense supercars, to the most superb luxury models.

Aston Martin Valkyrie

It’s been a while since you could go out and buy a top-flight Le Mans car for the road – the last time was probably around the era of the Porsche 911 GT1 and Mercedes CLK GTR. Yet that’s exactly what the Adrian Newey-designed Valkyrie is, as anyone who watched 2025’s 24-hour race can attest. The road car is hot, extremely noisy, and occasionally pernickety, but also an intense experience and a remarkable achievement, from its aero-first bodywork to the staggering 11,000rpm Cosworth V12 – and that despite those things it can still, mostly, be driven on the street; evo’s James Taylor even drove one from the UK to Le Mans.

Aston Martin Vantage

It’s taken a couple of goes, but Aston Martin has finally nailed it with the latest Vantage, the best iteration since 2005’s deeply appealing V8 Vantage. The latest car is hard to fault in the styling department, just as a good Aston should be, and with 656bhp it certainly doesn’t fall short on performance, with multi-stage traction control to keep things in check. But best of all, it has wonderful balance which allows you to exploit all that power, with enough communication to reassure you throughout the process. For that, we can forgive the occasionally brittle ride and slightly confusing touchscreen inside.

Ariel Atom

It’s hard to believe the original Ariel Atom is now a quarter of a century old. Like all the best cars (and a lot of the other Brits on this list), it’s essentially timeless – the qualities that made it great back then still apply today. The earliest models could be a little bit of a handful in some conditions, truth be told, but Ariel worked hard to refine it over the years, while the basic recipe has remained unchanged over the decades. It’s still a work of engineering art to behold and deeply exciting to drive, without, as so many others have done, simply copying the Caterham formula.

Ariel Atom 4

Here at the other end of two and a half decades, is the Atom 4. Around since 2018, it now uses turbocharged four-cylinder Honda power, making 320bhp in the 4 and a full 400bhp in the 4R, the latter adorned with large front and rear wings to produce 110kg of downforce at 70mph. Massive performance is a given, though if it all gets too much, you do get three stages of boost, so you can ease your way up from about 200bhp. It only weighs 595kg too, and you feel that in the way the Atom 4 moves – blistering in a straight line, and not much slower in corners.

BAC Mono

Briggs Automotive Company, BAC, launched the Mono in 2011, and to this day there’s been nothing quite like it – other than BAC’s own updated Monos and 2019’s more extreme Mono R. Speak to the Briggs brothers and their aim was clear: a road car completely uncompromised by normal road-car constraints. So you only get one seat, since a passenger is only dead weight, a central driving position, and a mechanical layout more racer than road car. It really is built for high speeds, being a bit clunky and industrial at a crawl, but extend it, and few cars are more exciting.

Bentley Flying Spur

Mechanically similar, we reckon the Flying Spur is just that bit cooler than Bentley’s own Continental GT. A proper Bentley really needs four doors, doesn’t it? The styling is grand and imposing and the cabin truly beautifully appointed if, ironically in 2025, a little too festooned with buttons. Now driven by a V8 hybrid rather than the old W12, performance is truly effortless, and the drivetrain strikes the ideal balance between solitude and burbling V8 noises. Despite weighing 2.6 tonnes, it’s also great to drive, always managing to keep its mass in check.

Bentley Mulsanne

The Mulsanne disappeared from Bentley’s lineup in 2020, but we’ve still not forgotten it. Even more so than the Flying Spur it defined how a Bentley should feel – namely, incredibly luxurious and undemanding to drive, but still capable of surprising the driver with its abilities. The last Bentley to be fitted with the old ‘six and three-quarter litre’ V8 (making 505bhp as standard, 530bhp in Speed form, with 752lb ft and 811lb ft respectively), it moves so effortlessly that the tachometer needle rarely strays above about 2000rpm. Yet, as we found, you can also have a conversation at normal indoor volumes doing nearly 180mph on the autobahn…

Caterham 420 Cup

‘Few mechanical devices on four wheels are as entertaining or thrilling’ is how we summed up the Caterham 420 Cup in our full, five-star review. We could probably just leave it there – after all, Caterhams have always been about as good as it gets for automotive thrills, but the impressive thing is how the brand occasionally seems to one-up itself with a new model. The track-spec 420 Cup is just such a car, with a sequential gearbox, Bilstein dampers, and a roll cage thrown into the mix. What a car.

Caterham R500

By most standards Caterhams are already ‘super light’, but given Caterham applied the Superlight term to its R500 in 2008, you know it really wasn’t joking. With a 263bhp Duratec engine in place of the previous R500’s Rover K-series, a lightweight chassis and thinner body panels, Caterham got weight down to only 506kg, giving 528bhp per ton – more than a Bugatti Veyron. You got the same compromises as all Caterhams, but amplified thrills

Jaguar F-type SVR

The Jaguar F-type was not a car that felt like it needed a more extreme variant; after all, the F-type R finished an impressive second in eCoty 2014, to a Ferrari 458 Speciale. But in 2017 we got the F-type SVR, its supercharged V8 boosted by 25bhp and 15lb ft (to 567 and 516), a titanium and inconel exhaust, and a few suspension tweaks. Sure enough, it managed to be both incisive and still comfortable-riding, and of course, fairly brisk – 0-60mph took only 3.5sec. Overkill, perhaps – the noise was a little much – but a real British muscle car.

Land Rover Defender Octa

On the basis it’s getting harder to explore a car’s performance on the road in 2025, here’s a car that doesn’t even bother with the roads. Another JLR SVO project, Octa is to the Defender as the Project 7 and 8 were to their Jaguar counterparts, cleverly honed to excel in its chosen environment. The BMW-sourced 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 makes 626bhp, which feels interesting indeed from the Defender’s high perch, but the suspension with its hydraulically-linked active dampers is more than up to whatever surface you fancy. It’s pretty hilarious, and very impressive indeed.

Lotus Emira

Time will tell if the Emira really is the final combustion-engined Lotus (given the brand’s EV strategy isn’t exactly roaring along) but if it is, it’s not a bad one to go out on. Great to look at and typically good to drive, the Emira feels like a proper Lotus but gets a lot closer to the likes of Porsche for quality than its predecessors ever did. The downside of this push upwards is expense, but you do now get a choice of the old Toyota V6 with a manual and an AMG-sourced turbo four with a DCT, for surprisingly different driving experiences. Some refinement is still needed, but we’re glad the Emira exists.

Lotus Esprit Sport 350

If you think the Nissan GT-R hung around for a while (15 years), or even the Lotus Elise (25 years), then the Esprit topped them both, its 1976 to 2004 span covering 28 years. Impressively, Lotus kept it relevant the entire time, from its wedgy 70s beginnings to the true supercar it became with the punchy Sport 300 and then the ultimate Esprit, the 3.5-litre, 349bhp twin-turbo V8-powered Sport 350. Already a master of mid-engined handling, the 350 looked and felt more aggressive, suiting a burgeoning cohort of people taking their cars on track – though Lotus built only 50 examples of its most extreme Esprit.

Lotus Evora

Nothing less than 2009’s evo Car of the year winner, the Evora was, and still is despite ending production in 2021, a great Lotus and a great driver’s car. That early eCoty winner seems surprisingly modest by today’s standards, its Toyota-sourced 3.5-litre V6 making ‘only’ 276bhp, one of the least powerful victors ever. But we all know better by now that power isn’t everything, especially in a Lotus, and while the Evora did gain a supercharger and bigger numbers as the years went on, the beautifully detailed steering, expansive and cab-forward view through the windscreen, and deft, well-controlled ride remained a constant. It still looks good too, we reckon – less exotic but more individualistic than the Emira that replaced it.

Lotus Exige

The Exige is another Lotus that evolved over the years, but we’re going for the original ‘S1’ version here, for its true road-racer feel. Barely heavier than the Elise it was so obviously based on, the 780kg Exige featured wings and splitters capable of generating 100kg of downforce at 100mph, and a roof to really pin you in with the feral noises produced by the two Rover K-series powerplants – one with 177bhp, the other 192bhp. The Exige added racer-style brutality to the all-encompassing Elise experience.

McLaren 600LT

And now begins a string of McLarens to add to the F1, P1, and 750S further up. We make no apologies: McLaren consistently turns out some of the world’s best supercars, and the 600LT is a five-star favourite – ‘poise, power, and purity – McLaren at its best’ is the succinct subheading for our 600LT review. Based on the 570S, the flame-spitting 600LT is to that car as the Exige is to the Elise, honed in every dynamic area for a more intense experience, and McLaren managed to shed 84kg from the 570’s weight too – 21kg from the seats alone, thanks to the Senna-style buckets.

McLaren 620R

You might have forgotten this one in McLaren’s ever-evolving lineup, but we haven’t. The 620R was essentially a road-going version of the brand’s 570S GT4 racer, and McLaren made only 225 of them – for about quarter of a million quid a pop. A lot beside a 570S (or a lightly-used 720S) but it expertly blurred the line between racing and road, being great fun (and obviously very quick) on track, but still fun and exciting on the public highway – helped by usual McLaren high points like richly textured steering feel and the tactile click of the DCT’s paddle shifts.

McLaren 650S

The earliest examples of the 650S are now more than a decade old, but you wouldn’t know it from the way it drives. The 650S felt like McLaren getting into its stride, with a little more (if not yet all) of the character that its 12C predecessor arguably lacked, and dynamic refinements that set the company on the path followed by all its subsequent supercars. Of course performance took a step upwards too, and while subsequent McLarens have been faster still, you’d be hard-pressed to say the 650S was ever lacking in its straight line speed or cornering abilities…

McLaren 675LT

The 675LT narrowly missed out on an eCoty win when it finished second to the original Cayman GT4 in 2015. It remains one of our favourite McLarens, with a familiar formula. The “LT” for Long Tail moniker has always seemed a little optimistic, given only millimetres separate these enhanced variants from the cars they’re based on (in this case, the 650S above), but philosophically the gap is much greater – the 675LT showed that McLaren could do raw fun and emotion as well as just staggering speed. Plenty of that too, obviously – in fact, we reckoned it’d give the McLaren P1 a hard time, which maybe wasn’t surprising when the P1 had donated so many parts.

McLaren 765LT

Yup, another LT, this one based on the 720S, and another that came within a whisker of an eCoty win, this time in 2020 (when the BMW M2 CS was the victor). The 765LT was a little longer-tailed than most too, with a striking aero kit that gave the curvy 720S shape a bit of grit. The formula stayed the same though: a little faster (thanks to 755bhp) and more intense absolutely everywhere (especially when it rained during eCoty), but losing none of the feel and sense of occasion we love about McLarens; its steering remains a high point, up there with the best modern cars full stop.

Mini John Cooper Works GP

Now becoming as much a collector car as an enthusiast’s one, the original “Mini Works GP” is one of our favourite noughties hot hatches. The regular Mini was already great – compact, tactile, adjustable, but feeling like a quality product. Binning the back seats for a big strut brace, tweaking the supercharged 1.6 for 215bhp, and swapping out wheels and suspension parts for lightweight alternatives gave it the feel of a front-drive BMW M-car, and it doesn’t look as OTT as it used to. It was fluid and fun, and predated the similar ethos of the Megane R26.R by a couple of years.

Mini John Cooper Works GP2

You won’t find the third-generation Works GP here, because it was a bit of a nail frankly, all torque steer, rigid ride and no finesse. But the second-generation R56 Works GP, based on the R56 Mini, showed the GP recipe could stand a little extra spice without overdoing things. Now turbocharged it made the same 215bhp as the previous car, but was a little stiffer and more aggressive, and with sticky Kumho rubber it was a riot in the corners while retaining just enough civility for regular use (though still no back seats). Unlike its successor, you still got a snappy manual gearshift to play with, too.

Range Rover

A Range Rover might not seem especially evo, and it’s true that this two-tonne-plus behemoth designed to insulate you from the road rather than connect you to it is not what you’d call a thrilling driving machine. But it’s what you might call the perfect counterpoint car, a vehicle so far removed from the Caterhams and hot hatches that it perfectly complements their ownership. That it can easily tow your average trackday toy also makes it rather useful, and don’t think that just because it’s not exciting, it’s not good to drive – far from it. Piloting a Rangie is always an experience, they’re pretty powerful these days, and it’s a lot classier than most house-sized SUVs.

Range Rover Sport SV

The last couple of generations of Range Rover Sport have been granted a special performance version, and the Sport SV is the best yet. Where its SVR predecessor was fun but disquietingly obnoxious, the SV is a welcome few steps closer to trad Range Rover class, but still packed with deeply impressive engineering that somehow turns it into a genuine driver’s car. It’s no exaggeration to say that having driven it on track, the SV doesn’t feel out of its depth; it’ll pull 1.2g on a Michelin Pilot 5 S, for Pete’s sake. The 625bhp BMW-supplied V8 is mighty too, as are the carbon-ceramic brakes, yet it turns back into a proper luxury car on the road.

Rolls-Royce Ghost

More so even than the Range Rover further up, the Ghost strays quite far away from evo’s usual idea of a driver’s car. Yet again, that doesn’t mean we don’t like driving it, which is a sign of how well-honed a modern Rolls-Royce has become. Its ability to dismiss the surface beneath is as impressive in its own way as a 911 GT3’s ability to shrug off the Foxhole at the Nurburgring, while the 6.7-litre twin-turbo V12 defines “effortless”. That said, the brand’s recent move into EVs with the Spectre suggests that, of all cars, its successor could be even better with electric power.

Rolls-Royce Phantom

We’re opting for the Phantom VII here, 2003’s magnificent, opulent and imposing luxury saloon that has defined the brand’s direction for the 21st century. It showed that, like Mini, an iconic British brand was in good hands at BMW, and that finally furnished with the budget they lacked in preceding decades, the British engineers behind it could still turn out a world-beating product. Obviously, the Phantom was quite remarkable to drive – a capable handler, but really all about its ride and isolation. Unsurprisingly, never an eCoty entrant, but that doesn’t make it any less significant.

TVR Griffith

Obviously we’re talking about the brilliant 1990 to 2002 original here rather than the embarrassing on-again off-again project mooted way back in 2017. The original is an all-time classic British sports car: great to look at, powered by an amusingly vocal Rover V8, wickedly fast thanks to weighing barely more than a Mazda MX-5 (dry, at least), and actually, bloody brilliant to drive. Yes, a Griff can be a bit of a workout, but the rewards are always there. Decades of knowledge can even make them pretty reliable these days - it’s no surprise the Griffith remains in high demand on the used market. We recently included the Griff on our 1990s evo “eras” test; it right up there with the Porsche 996, Subaru Impreza, and Lotus Elise as one of the era’s most notable driver’s cars.

TVR Tuscan

The Tuscan carried TVR into the 2000s, and what a car it was. The styling is still a stand-out today – surely one of the all-time great profiles – but motivated by TVR’s in-house “Speed Six” inline six-cylinder (upwards of 360bhp from four litres) it’s a riot to drive, scaring contemporary supercars in a straight line, making a BMW M-car straight six sound like a hairdryer, and changing in character throughout the rev range. Yet the Tuscan also handled. Accept there’s nothing to save you if you get it wrong, and you’ll find sharp steering, sweet balance and plenty of adjustability – better in later cars, as early ones were a little soft.