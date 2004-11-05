Lotus Exige (S2, 2004-2011): the ultimate lightweight sports car?

Nestled in an Exige’s cockpit, gripping the plain, thin-rimmed Nardi steering wheel and looking out of the curved windscreen, it’s hard not to be seduced. This is a car that exudes purpose and purity before you’ve even turned the key, from the way your feet naturally find the gorgeous extruded aluminium pedals, to how the ball-topped gearlever is just a hand-span away from the steering wheel. It sets the tone for what is one of the world’s great driving experiences.

With the Exige, Lotus effectively gave the Elise the ‘GT3 RS’ treatment. With a fixed wing, widened clamshells and a riveted front splitter, the original looked like a scaled-down Group C car, armed with a more powerful Rover K-series motor and bespoke Koni suspension. It was replaced by the Series 2 Exige in 2004, and while the second-gen version doesn’t quite have the unapologetically raw feel of the original, it’s more useable, more reliable and still unforgettable to drive.

Every input is met with a natural, instantaneous reaction. The S2 Exige weighs less than 900kg, so its 1.8-litre twin-cam Toyota engine doesn’t need to dig deep, nor do the tyres need to work hard to carve your chosen line. The benefits are multiplied as the speeds rise on track, where the Exige feels biddable and pinpoint-accurate with a vivid stream of feedback coming through the seat and steering wheel. The lack of mass shortens braking distances, and corners can be taken in one clean sweep. But doing so still requires thought and effort from the driver – the balance shifts with subtle tweaks of the throttle and you need to work in this zone to get the best from the Exige. When you do, there’s nothing quite like it.