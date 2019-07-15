Best track day cars

> Lamborghini Huracán STO review These elements are for one reason – reduction of weight, which also explains this car’s lack of front driveshafts, its carbon buckets and simplified nature. Best of all, that supersonic V10 engine is in its brilliant 631bhp form, which combined with some superb calibration and tuning of both powertrain and chassis has made the STO the best Huracán on road and track yet. Caterham Seven 31 With every distraction and every ounce of fat carved away, the Caterham Seven distils driving into its core components. The formula has remained fundamentally the same since the Caterham's spiritual predecessor – the Lotus Seven – arrived in the late 50s, but gradual evolution has seen the Seven become a physical, raw and formidable track car today. Partnership Need to sell your car? Find your best offer from over 5,000+ dealers. It’s that easy. Sell your car > Caterham Seven review With a range that spans from the dainty, vintage-style Super Seven series and all the way to the crazed, supercharged 620R, speccing the ultimate Seven is somewhat of a minefield, but fear not – evo has done all the work for you. To coincide with the magazine's 25th anniversary and Caterham's 50th, we partnered with the British car maker to produce the Seven evo25 Edition; a unique spec of Caterham that combines our favourite elements from existing models. With a 210bhp Ford Duratec motor, adjustable 420 Cup-derived Bilstein dampers and a selection of track-oriented options, the evo25 is glorious to drive on track but at home on the road too – covering distance in the snug, cosy cockpit with the dampers softened off is no hardship. Unsurprisingly, neither is belting around your favourite circuit. Ariel Atom 31 Similar deal here to the Caterham, as the Ariel Atom in pretty much all its forms represents a pinnacle of track day thrills. Stick to the absolute current range and the Atom 4 is resplendent in its magnificence – intense, malleable and intoxicatingly quick. Some might prefer the instantaneous snap of the 3’s supercharged four-cylinder, but the 4’s turbocharged thrust is not only more powerful, but offers its own appeal from its boosty delivery.

> Ariel Atom review If you’re after something a little bit different, the Nomad is also an absolute blast, and any preconceived notions that the naturally aspirated 2.4-litre engine might be more CR-V than Ariel are completely unfounded, as the extra torque gives the Nomad a different edge, so too its long-travel suspension and hilarious propensity to be able to traverse any terrain in any weather. Just make sure you’re wearing appropriate apparel. BAC Mono R Another British specialist, BAC’s Mono might also have some exposed front steering arms but it’s a much more serious proposition. This is reflected in the £250k asking price, putting it at the very very sharp end for something that, although technically road legal, really is just a toy. > BAC Mono R review Yet the pay-off is a unique experience dominated by the Mono’s truly astounding capability and speed. Anything this side of a GT3 racer will have some serious issues keeping up with the Mono, and almost nothing else combines its near-open-wheeler experience with such superb build quality Porsche 911 GT3 RS 31 There's an air of inevitability about the Porsche 911 GT3 RS. It's the yardstick by which all other track-focused road cars are judged, and given that the latest 911 is more GT-like than ever, Porsche has pushed the new RS to even more extreme heights than its predecessors to produce a truly formidable machine that's highly distinct from the base car.

> Porsche 911 GT3 RS review The GT3 RS’s immense performance and grip are almost otherworldly. It genuinely feels like a 911 Cup car with number plates, and while the 518bhp 4-litre flat-six isn't meaningfully more potent than that of the standard GT3, the RS feels like a car transformed – particularly on a high-speed circuit. With the damper and diff settings adjustable on the fly, it's also a car that offers a deep well of rewards for high-level drivers. Honda Civic Type R 31 The latest Honda Civic Type R is a case of a manufacturer listening to feedback and delivering in brilliant fashion. We loved the previous FK8-generation car, its communicative, tenacious chassis and engaging powertrain, but there were two snags in the otherwise world-beating formula: its divisive styling and the restrictive drive mode presets that left the Type R with untapped potential. The FL5 model rectifies both of these and brings a host of engineering enhancements in one hit, making it the best hot hatchback money can buy. > Honda Civic Type R review In an age of DCT-equipped four-wheel drive mega hatches, the Type R feels almost touring car-like in the surgical, sometimes frantic way it delivers performance. The Honda's communicative controls and instinctive manual gearshift draw you into exploiting all of its potential on track, where even full-blooded sports cars would have a very hard time clinging to its rear wing. Ginetta G56 GTA 31 Track days are one thing, but for the most addictive, electrifying experience you can have at the wheel of a car, racing is the answer. Ginetta has been building GT race cars for a variety of skill levels and competition series for decades, and its G56 GTA is an £80,000 entry point into the world of motorsport; and some entry point it is. Having raced our long-term G56 GTA at Oulton Park and Silverstone in 2023 – picking up a few podiums along the way – we can attest that the V6-engined racer is engaging, challenging and rewarding in equal measure.

> Ginetta G56 GTA review Close-quarters racing against similar cars is always a recipe for a huge adrenaline hit, but it's the G56's natural balance and friendly handling characteristics that make it an absolute joy. With a purpose built tubular chassis, a race-tuned 270bhp 3.7-litre V6 and Michelin Pilot Sport 4 S road tyres, the G56 permeates with focus, but it's also approachable. The Michelins have progressive breakaway characteristics and a surprisingly long life (drivers are allocated three sets across the season), which makes the racing more affordable and more fun. Deputy editor James Taylor and evo writer Yousuf Ashraf have built lifelong memories racing the G56, and if we had the money, we wouldn't think twice. Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale 31 When we first drove the Ferrari SF90, we were astonished, bewildered, but most of all, confused. The 986bhp supercar (or should we say hypercar?) scrambled our brains with its speed, but left us cold with its inconsistent and unintuitive hybrid integration (it placed stone dead last at eCoty 2021). We've since driven the hardcore Assetto Fiorano version at Anglesey circuit, where it managed to worm its way into our affections and break the production car lap record, but the XX Stradale is where things get really serious for the SF90.