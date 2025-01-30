Life110 Alpine A110 R 2025 review – hardcore featherweight turned to 11

Despite some early reservations after our first exposure to the Alpine A110 R, it has become a firm favourite of evo’s – something confirmed by its stellar performances in 2023’s eCoty and 2024’s TCoty tests.

Those qualified first impressions centred upon Alpine’s decision not to give the R more engine performance, and the fact such an apparently track-focused model still delivered its best on the road. It’s a sentiment shared by Life110’s David Pook. Now well established as one of the world’s leading tuners of A110s, Pook has turned his attention to the R.

> My Life & Cars – David Pook, Vehicle dynamics engineer and founder of Life110

His approach has clear echoes of Sir Dave Brailsford’s theory of marginal gains, which led Team GB’s cycling team to record medal hauls at the 2008 and 2012 Olympics. Rather than attack one area of the car, or attempt a wholesale reinvention, Pook’s holistic approach targets modest improvements across the chassis, powertrain and aerodynamics.

At first glance the Life110 R appears little changed from the factory car. The wheels are the most obvious deviation, those famously expensive (and vulnerable) carbon wheels swapped for a set of lightweight alloys made to Life110’s design and dimensions. The R’s carbon rims are identical in size to the standard A110 S alloys, but Life110’s replacements are wider by 0.5 inches and run different offsets. There’s a weight penalty of 2kg per corner, but Pook says this is more than mitigated by the gain in cornering performance. At £4065 per set they’re also less than half the price of the carbon wheels, should you need to replace one.