Alpine A110 R Ultime is faster than a 991 Turbo S at the Nürburgring

The ultimate incarnation of Alpine’s diminutive two-seater sports car, the A110 R Ultime, is here to send off what has become one of our favourite sports cars of the last decade with a bang. We know it’s expensive, we know it’s extreme and now we know it’s fast. Alpine has confirmed it’ll lap the Nürburgring Nordschleife ‘20 seconds faster’ than the standard A110 R. That makes the Alpine A110 Ultime a 7min15sec car, seemingly corroborating fans who timed prototypes at under 7min20sec.

The little Alpine has always been a power-to-weight champion and punched above its weight for driving thrills. A time around the ‘Ring that bests the BMW M4 CSL and 991 Porsche 911 Turbo S, is just five seconds off a Mercedes-AMG GT R and just two seconds off Jorg Bergmeister in a Porsche Carrera GT on its new Michelin tyres, shows the Ultime doubles down on that billing.

The Ultime then, really does promise to be Dieppe’s true answer to the Porsche Cayman GT4 RS – the result of extensive iterative development and learnings from the GT4 race programme.

Alpine hasn’t quoted a weight for the A110 R Ultime, but expect a sub 1100kg kerb weight as it benefits from the R’s carbon fibre body panels and other weight saving measures.