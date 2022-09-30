BMW M4 CSL (2022-2023) review – a modern-day road racer that leaves us slightly cold

There are some stand-out qualities. The ceramic brakes are superb but even better is the car’s stability under braking. It’s fantastically reassuring – so flat and impervious to the surface (strange, considering how it can feel under power). The balance is pretty lovely, too. The texture to the steering can ebb away as you reach the limit of the front tyre’s grip, but such is the naturally benign neutral-to-oversteer balance that it barely matters. Perhaps on Cup 2Rs there would be more edginess but on the PS4s it’s a drifter’s dream. Or, for more usual road driving, it’s a car that allows you to impose yourself on the way it gets through a corner. It’s adjustable and agile. Traction is remarkably good in dry conditions, too.

There are plenty of moments of excitement. Some intended (like exiting a corner and feeling that rear diff lock-up and firing you along the next straight), some less so (the way it can spin-up the wheels over a crest in damp conditions can be heart-stopping). However, we do have some reservations. One big thing is that it needs an angrier, more memorable aural identity. The E46 CSL’s induction roar was a huge part of its appeal on every drive but the new CSL is barely more aggressive than the standard car. The titanium exhaust delivers the odd thud on the overrun but the car would feel so much more special with some turbo shriek, for example. The auto ‘box feels like it’s been forced down a route it’s not quite designed to navigate, too. A dual-clutch would be much preferable.

Carrying that iconic, deeply evocative name can’t help but raise expectations. And considering how spectacular the M2 CS and M5 CS were, I was extremely excited about the M4 CSL. In the end, it impresses at times but doesn’t seem to possess the pure magic of the best M cars. The crazy intensity of the M4 GTS is missing, too. Maybe a summer’s day and some sticky Cup 2Rs would help, but even then, the CSL doesn’t seem enough to celebrate the enormity of 50 years of M. Can we have an M2 CSL, please? Or another M4 GTS?