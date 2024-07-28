Radical SR3 XXR v Revolution 500 Evo: downforce demons go head-to-head

More surprising still is how friendly its handling is. It’s a bigger, heavier car than the Radical – 981kg v 699kg as tested – and a very different one to drive. But the Revolution is truly agile. The new diff hooks up nicely out of Mansfield but enables quick direction changes through the twisties, and despite its intimidating sound (the V6 really growls, and there are all kinds of fascinating noises from the supercharger bypass valve) it’s a driveable, engaging machine at all speeds. ‘It’s a car you can really hustle – engaging and fun,’ says JB.

It is seriously, seriously fast though. Cadwell is often described as a mini-Nürburgring, and through the first, fast half of the lap, driving the Revolution 500 Evo feels a bit like watching the video of Timo Bernhard’s Porsche 919 Evo Nürburgring record lap: as if everything is on fast-forward, and using a one-corner, one-turn steering method with the massive downforce.

It’s no surprise that the Revolution clocks by far the fastest lap of the day (despite carrying a full, 90-litre tank of fuel). At 1:26.75 it’s more than four seconds quicker than the SR3 XXR in Dickie’s hands. In truth, these two are not direct competitors: in terms of lap times and performance, the Revolution aims to offer a more cost-effective alternative to Le Mans-style prototypes or high-end GT race cars. The SR3 can be raced in all kinds of series, though many competitors choose Radical’s own one-make Cup series; there are 12 currently running around the world. The 500 Evo costs £228,000 to the SR3 XXR’s £108,000. But in both cases many customers choose to buy them for pure recreation and trackdays rather than to go racing; for Revolution, it’s roughly a 50:50 split, and it’s similar for Radical globally.

The two are very different animals to drive. Dickie prefers the SR3’s precision and purity, but acknowledges that the 500 Evo’s configurable modes and engineering make-up mean it can do certain things the Radical can’t. JB, meanwhile, prefers the Revolution’s gritty V6 and its engagement at all speeds, even when you’re not leaning on the aero and going all-out.

For one more lap of Cadwell, I’d take the SR3. For one more lap of Silverstone, the Revolution. For one more lap in any of the cars in our 2024 evo Track Car of the Year test, that's a trickier question...

This story was first featured in evo issue 322.