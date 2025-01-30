BMW 5-series review – is this still Munich’s anchor model?

Saloons for BMW are like sports cars for Porsche; they’re what the brand is defined and measured by. Even if the myriad SUVs bulk up the profits, they do so only with the badge credibility that its core models have earned over numerous generations. That’s why the new 5-series must be a standard-setter as all previous generations were, diminished (in the mid-teens of percentage) though its role is in terms of raw sales volumes.

The eighth generation is the latest 5-series, designated G60, arriving first in 2023 in saloon form before the touring joined. It launched with the all-electric i5 and petrol (four-cylinder) 520i. The Touring and plug-in hybrid (four- and six-cylinder) models followed shortly thereafter. A pair of diesels have been hinted at but as yet, have not reached UK shores. For now, plenty of bases are covered, in a segment that, like the industry as a whole, is being squished between the unstoppable force of legislative pressure and the immovable object of buyer sentiments.

As such BMW has had to be pragmatic with its updates of the CLAR modular platform, to make it a jack of all powertrains and make electrification no longer a tack-on or token engineering effort. The downside? All new 5ers (including infamously the M5), are weighty things, that start at 1800kg and balloon as you climb the range, to in the region of 2.5 tons at their heaviest. In fairness, that’s also in part because the new 5-series is a physically broader machine than the one it replaced – too broad by our reckoning.