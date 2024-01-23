The E6X-generation M5 is becoming a modern classic, with its motorsport-derived S85 V10 and clean, Bangle design more appealing than ever. Launched in 2005 ahead of Audi's V10-powered C6 RS6, the model was made available in both saloon and Touring forms, with the latter launched as the first and only M5 Estate in right-hand drive – the upcoming F91 M5 Touring will succeed it as the second. While its ability to cover vast distances in comfort and maintain absolute composure during 170mph autobahn stints is impressive, it's that exotic power plant that captivates. Inspired by BMW's early 2000s Formula 1 efforts, the 5-litre naturally-aspirated S85B50 V10 was built from the ground-up by Munich's finest engineers, constructed from aluminium using the same techniques as with its Formula 1 blocks. > 2024 BMW M5 Touring spied at the Nürburging The first (and only) production BMW V10, it produces an impressive 500bhp and 383lb ft of torque, figures that make it one of the most powerful naturally-aspirated production engines built. It doesn't only produce strong power though, with its spine-tingling exhaust note and intake sound like not much else on the road – coming with individual throttle bodies (like its S65 V8 relative in the E9X M3), an aftermarket carbonfibre plenum is well worth the outlay...

Without the snappy transmissions and forced induction of the others in this selection, its performance figures can't quite compete. The 0-62mph sprint happens in 4.8sec, with top speed at a restricted 155mph – at a cost, buyers could lift this to 189mph, with some owners claiming that a 200mph figure is possible. As such exotic, bespoke powertrains become a thing of the past, the charm of the E61 M5 has certainly increased with age, and at its launch, our first impressions were good. As part of a 1300-mile road trip back in 2007, Jethro Bovingdon said: 'Occasionally the fireworks at the top end trick you into thinking that the M5 is a bit too peaky, but in reality it's already working hard at 3000rpm and feels strong and insistent as it chases 5000rpm. The steering remains heavy, which can disguise the M5's agility, but when pushing really hard the front tyres respond to the wheel with a beautiful linearity and really cut into the road. There's a fast third-gear downhill right-hander that should have the big BMW feeling clumsy and heavy, but it scythes through without a lift, the rear just edging out into mild oversteer. You can almost hear the treadblocks on the front Michelins sinking into the surface whilst the rears rotate just a fraction faster against the abrasive surface to kill any chance of understeer stone dead. This tail-led stance is the M5's preferred angle of attack and it's both effective and thoroughly addictive.'