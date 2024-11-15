Alfa Romeo Giulia Veloce Fast Fleet test – 7000 miles in the sharp Italian saloon

'You can’t call yourself a petrol-head unless you’ve owned an Alfa.’ Isn’t that the saying? If so, I’m a fully paid-up petrolhead: a 1967 Alfa Giulia Sprint GT with my name on the V5, if only for 18 months until it was sold to pay architect fees for the Gen 1 ‘Meaden Project’ house build.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Being an Alfista is an affliction you die with, not from, but that doesn’t mean palliative care isn’t welcome. Especially when it comes in the form of a rather gorgeous 23MY Giulia Veloce, which arrived at evo last summer. I wasn’t its original custodian – John Barker nabbed it first – but once I got my mitts on it in November, I didn’t let it go.

> Alfa Romeo Junior Veloce 2024 review – a driver’s EV on a budget

It’s fair to say the four-cylinder Giulia is comprehensively overshadowed by its more buxom V6-engined sister. Not for nothing is that car described as a four-door Ferrari. We’ve been fortunate to run a couple of them over the years and were completely smitten by its looks, performance and practicality. Yet, as we’ve come to discover, in many ways the ‘lesser’ Giulia matches the Quadrifoglio, or even betters it in certain respects.