Alfa Romeo Giulia 2025 review – get one while you still can

​​​​Initially launched in 2016 as Alfa Romeo’s most potent standard model, the Giulia Veloce applied some of the Quadrifoglio’s magic to a more affordable, practical saloon. The Giulia received a mid-life update in 2023, and while its design and interior tech were given an overhaul, the mechanicals remained unchanged. With its £41,645 price tag it goes head-to-head with the likes of the Mercedes-Benz C-class, BMW 3-series and Audi A5.

While the Giulia is starting to feel long in the tooth now almost a decade on from its debut, it does still hold great appeal over those rivals in some key areas. The exterior design is familiar, with tasteful changes to the front and rear bumpers, wheel designs and light units setting it apart from previous cars – the Giulia’s new headlight design features three individual elements in reference to Alfa’s models of the past.

It’s not long for this world, with a replacement expected to offer electric and hybrid options, based on Stellantis’ STLA Large platform that underpins the new Dodge Charger. There’s uncertainty about how that’ll turn out, and thus an unspoken feeling that we should all be buying the current car while we still can.

Engine, transmission and technical highlights

All UK cars come with the same 2-litre turbocharged petrol GME T4 four-cylinder, all in an identical state of tune – a diesel is no longer an option. While there are three trim levels (Sprint, Veloce and Tributo Italiano and Intensa), every Giulia sends the same 276bhp and 295lb ft of torque to the rear axle through an 8spd ZF automatic, operated through the same tactile column-mounted paddles found in the Quadrifoglio.