Amongst the myriad of new car varieties being churned out by the industry at large thanks to an automotive ecosystem moving towards electrification, there’s something very comforting about a model that’s been a constant for more than 40 years. The Mercedes C-class is one such car, spiritually unchanged over its lifetime, and still the ‘real’ entry point to the Mercedes range.

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But to confuse this steadfastness with a lack of innovation would be a mistake, because the C-class’s evolutionary path has meant that almost all of its rough edges have been shaved off to become, in this fifth generation, a frankly brilliant compact executive saloon and estate that operate over and above their mandates, and probably their price points too. Although it won’t have escaped your attention that Mercedes now offers two very distinct and different C-class families: one that is combustion powered and the all-new, all-electric C-class. It’s the former we’re focussing on here.

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Some concessions to the combustion engine models have been made to the current automotive climate. It’s only available with four-cylinder engines for instance, and hybridisation has now been applied across all models, whether that be in mild or plug-in forms petrol or diesel powered. Yet, for the first time the use of electrification is starting to yield results, as real progress has been made in terms of efficiency and integration to a point where you would miss it if it were gone. The mainstream car world might be turning to pure electric, but right now there are few better ways of getting around than in a C-class.

Engines, gearbox and technical highlights

W206 shifts exclusively to four cylinders

Mild and plug-in hybrids boost performance

Plug-in model adds range... and weight