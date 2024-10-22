Audi S5 2024 review – an engaging 362bhp sports saloon?

If nothing else, we know by now that no coupe is sacred, with the S5 the latest two door nameplate to be redeployed in another, now as saloon and Avant S4 replacements for 2025. An identity crisis? It’s debatable. Some will miss the svelte coupe that was always cheaper than it looked.

They’re the first performance-oriented combustion cars to come from Audi in this new twin-pronged era, as the marque looks to offer both all-electric and hybridised internal combustion engine options in every segment – even numbers the former, odd numbers the latter. As such, these S5s will be battling the Mercedes-AMG C43 and BMW M340i, rather than the Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 and BMW 440i.

No, the S5 and A5 aren’t direct replacements for the old coupes, which in the first instance is a shame. But they’re not SUVs either, they’re not electric and they’re not unattractive. Small wins…

The head of the range and of the most interest to evo is of course the warm S5 saloon and Avant, with a 362bhp 3-litre turbocharged V6 engine. Familiar to the old S4s it may be but, as per the rest of the new A5 engine range, it’s been given the once over. It now features a revised combustion process and a variable geometry turbo, as well as Audi’s new MHEV plus 48-volt mild hybrid system. The system in the S5, so Audi says, saves up to 17g/km of CO2.