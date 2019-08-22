Understated almost to the point of anonymity, the S4 is the mid-level performance version of the Audi A4 saloon that’s seen more heart transplants than Addenbrooke’s Hospital. It’s swapped between twin-turbocharged and supercharged V6 engines over the years and once even had a howling V8. For its final outing in B9 form, the S4 had both turbocharged petrol V6 and yes, diesel engines. Combined with an eight-speed automatic transmission and the ubiquitous quattro all-wheel drive, the B9 S4 was a brutally effective device in all forms.

With the A4 put out to pasture, that means the S4 (and indeed RS4) go the same way, with the new petrol-only mild hybrid Audi S5 taking its place as Audi’s warmed-over small saloon. It’s here to fend off both the Mercedes-AMG C43, and the most potent non-M version of BMW’s 3-series, the M340i.

The petrol S4’s combination of a smooth, punchy powertrain, svelte styling and exceptional build quality made it a desirable mid-level performance saloon. The S4 TDI, while not a heady, evocative top-end machine, has brutally effective barrel-chested mid-range performance.

Audi S4 – Engines, performance and 0-62 time

Over three generations and just under 15 years, the Audi S4 went from a V8, to a supercharged V6, to a turbocharged petrol V6, to a diesel V6. We can’t think of a model line that chopped and changed so much over such a short space of time.