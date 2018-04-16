Audi RS5 review – deceptively docile with ballistic performance
The RS5 offers huge performance and refinement, but BMW's M4 remains the default choice for a focused, entertaining sports coupe
You’ll probably spend your first few miles in an Audi RS5 wondering whether you should’ve bought a BMW M4 instead. There’s almost no drama; its twin-turbocharged V6 is quiet and refined, and with a supple ride and calm responses it feels much more GT than sports car. Stick with it though, because Audi's muscled-up sports coupe has a more aggressive alter ego and exceptional bandwidth that make it fantastic to live with.
The second-generation RS5 debuted in 2017 and is now nearing the end of its life (a brand new four-door RS5 is on the way soon). But even today, it remains a desirable and multi-faceted coupe – Audi has always been keen to stress that the RS5 has been designed to cover a wider brief than its rivals, and as a fast, all-weather performance GT it's as convincing as ever.
The trouble is, BMW's M4 is currently at its strongest too, and comes with four-wheel drive, a turbocharged six-cylinder engine and all the usability you could want from an everyday sports coupe. That begs the question: is the RS5 still relevant in its twilight years, or have its newer rivals shifted the goalposts?
Audi RS5 in detail
- Engine, gearbox and technical highlights - The Porsche-shared 2.9-litre twin-turbocharged V6 is well known from the VW Group, and comes with pros and cons
- Performance and 0-60 time - The RS5 hits some impressive straight-line figures, and is capable of a delimited 174mph top speed
- Ride and handling - Has an agile and grippy demeanour, but start pushing to the limit and things get a little limp
- MPG and running costs - Audi’s efforts to make the RS5 as efficient as possible have had a positive effect on running costs
- Interior and tech - From Audi’s previous era of superb build quality and understated design
- Design - The RS5’s mid-cycle update wasn’t entirely successful, but there’s still a presence to its boxed arches and aggressive stance
- Audi RS5 vs rivals - evo 240 saw the Audi RS5 meet the previous-generation M4 Competition Pack and Mercedes-AMG C63
Price and rivals
Along with seemingly everything else in life, the Audi RS5’s price point has gone north in the years since its debut. There are three distinct trim levels to choose from, starting with the £74,365 base car and rising to the £80,765 Carbon Black model, with the £92,265 RS5 Vorsprung topping the tree.
The standard RS5 comes with 19-inch wheels, nappa leather sports seats, Matrix LED headlights, adaptive dampers and Audi's MMI infotainment setup. The Carbon Black, meanwhile, swaps the base car’s aluminium exterior elements for carbonfibre, as well as upping the wheel size to 20 inches and adding carbon trim inside.
Finally, the Vorsprung goes all out with a panoramic sunroof, Bang & Olufsen sound system, a head-up display and more driver assistance options. But beyond this, the Vorsprung also includes a few mechanical upgrades such as Audi’s dynamic steering, Dynamic Ride Control suspension (more on that later) and an upgraded sports exhaust.
The RS5’s key rival is the BMW M4 Competition, which in basic form is a heap more expensive than the Audi at £87,495. The M4 has significantly more grunt, with 503bhp, and is much more focused and engaging to drive.
Another alternative is Mercedes-AMG's CLE53, which comes in at £73,075 and offers 465bhp from a turbocharged straight-six. The CLE isn't full of feel but it's a precise, grippy coupe that leans towards being a GT rather than an out-and-out sports car. It's four-wheel drive, too, so as with the Audi its performance is accessible in all kinds of conditions.
Used price and buying checkpoints
Early 2017 RS5s with around 60,000-70,000 miles on the clock can now be bought for £30,000 – much less than half what a brand-new one will set you back today. Desirable options include the aforementioned DRC dampers and ceramic brakes, but while the latter do provide a useful reduction in unsprung mass, they are ruinously expensive to replace.
In 2020, the RS5 gained a mid-life update with (very) subtle design changes and a revamped infotainment system, along with configurable RS1 and RS2 drive mode buttons (taking inspiration from BMW M products, no doubt). The pathetic plastic gearshift paddles were replaced by more tactile aluminium items, too. The changes aren’t transformative, mind, and you’ll pay an additional £8000-9000 for a facelifted car.
Few reliability concerns have cropped up during the RS5’s time on the market, but one potential failure point is the rocker arms inside the engine. The problem isn’t especially common, but cars built before 2019 can be affected. Replacement of the rocker arms with upgraded units, along with a full engine service and a new water pump, can cost up to £4000