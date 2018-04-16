Audi RS5 review – deceptively docile with ballistic performance

You’ll probably spend your first few miles in an Audi RS5 wondering whether you should’ve bought a BMW M4 instead. There’s almost no drama; its twin-turbocharged V6 is quiet and refined, and with a supple ride and calm responses it feels much more GT than sports car. Stick with it though, because Audi's muscled-up sports coupe has a more aggressive alter ego and exceptional bandwidth that make it fantastic to live with.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The second-generation RS5 debuted in 2017 and is now nearing the end of its life (a brand new four-door RS5 is on the way soon). But even today, it remains a desirable and multi-faceted coupe – Audi has always been keen to stress that the RS5 has been designed to cover a wider brief than its rivals, and as a fast, all-weather performance GT it's as convincing as ever.

The trouble is, BMW's M4 is currently at its strongest too, and comes with four-wheel drive, a turbocharged six-cylinder engine and all the usability you could want from an everyday sports coupe. That begs the question: is the RS5 still relevant in its twilight years, or have its newer rivals shifted the goalposts?

Audi RS5 in detail

Price and rivals

Along with seemingly everything else in life, the Audi RS5’s price point has gone north in the years since its debut. There are three distinct trim levels to choose from, starting with the £74,365 base car and rising to the £80,765 Carbon Black model, with the £92,265 RS5 Vorsprung topping the tree.