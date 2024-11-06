Audi RS5 Sportback Performance Edition 2024 review – worth £14k more than a BMW M4?

It’s when you carry this speed into corners that you really start to appreciate the support and control from the coilovers. There’s composure and precision to the way the body moves, which naturally dials up your confidence and commitment. So too the standard-fit carbon ceramic brakes, which have excellent power and progression. When you do push harder, though, you simply find yourself covering ground at a faster rate, rather than discovering a wide window of adjustability to play with. We drove an RS6 GT on the same day as the RS5, and though the former is a more substantial, heavier car, it somehow felt more positive on turn in with a much stronger sense of rotation when working the throttle. By contrast the RS5 is calmer and more measured but ultimately less exciting, which feels like it should be the other way around.

Be in no doubt, though, the Performance’s extra grip and control make it more satisfying to drive quickly than the standard RS5, and it’s still usable day-to-day if you can live with the more connected ride. It comes in the more practical five-door Sportback bodystyle, and though the cabin doesn’t feel especially cutting edge nowadays, we like the fact it isn’t a total screen fest. Fit and finish is superb, the switchgear operates with tactile precision and though there are fewer pixels than you’ll find in a new M4, you still get a fully digital instrument panel and a crisp, easy-to-use central touch display.

Have the Performance Edition upgrades turned the RS5 into a wildly engaging M4 rival? Not quite, but it does get closer than you might expect. The trouble is, the BMW remains the benchmark sports coupe in this class for around £14k less, and its xDrive system means that Audi no longer holds all the cards when it comes to year-round usability. You have to really, really want an RS5 to spend more than £100k on one.

Price and rivals

At £101,645, the Performance Edition attracts some serious competition. Aside from the aforementioned M4, there’s the more modern and comfortable but less involving Mercedes-AMG CLE53 to contend with (£73,075), and Alfa’s brilliant Giulia Quadrifoglio (£79,495).

From the class above there’s BMW’s 840i for £83,990, although this is more of a GT than an out-and-out sports coupe. For something more purposeful but still usable day-to-day, Porsche will sell you a base 992.2 Carrera for just under £100k, too.