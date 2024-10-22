Audi A5 2024 review – Better than a BMW 3-series?

Audi’s cool A5 coupe has donated its nameplate to a petrol-powered replacement for the Audi A4 saloon and Avant. It's all part of the marque’s two-pronged ICE and electric powertrain approach where the odd numbers are ICE cars and the evens are EVs.

One thing’s for sure, though. The Audi A5 in its new form, has never been more important, in what is an overhauled and diversified Audi lineup. For, although it’s set to be joined by an electric A4 before too long, it’s these cars, the Audi A5 saloon and A5 Avant, that will be squaring up to the BMW 3-series and Mercedes C-class in the lucrative compact exec segment. Audi has been absolutely sensible not to commit in totality to battery electric. Instead, this plan sates the demands of a market nervous about an all-EV future while still giving a presence in the all-electric space.

Audi claims the new A5s bring some of the premium sensibilities of the coupe the name was once attached to, taking this replacement for the A4 further upmarket within the segment and making the ICE option also the sporty option in Audi's mid-size saloon and estate lineup.

The Audi A5 will be available with a small selection of engines to begin with, sitting under the V6 petrol S5 flagship. The entry-level powertrain is a 2-litre 148bhp four-cylinder, sending power to the front wheels only via a dual-clutch transmission. Two 201bhp options sit above it – a 2-litre TFSI petrol and a 2-litre MHEV plus diesel. Only the latter will be available with four-wheel drive in the UK, which is strange given that offering power to all four wheels was once what made Audi unique. Everyone offers it now but why hold back? Another quattro option in the form of a plug-in hybrid, which is set to deliver over 100km of electric driving range, is confirmed to be joining the ranks in 2025.