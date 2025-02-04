Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

2026 Audi RS6 spied – over 700bhp of hybrid power for M5 Touring rival

Audi’s next RS6 Avant super-estate is very much on the way

by: Ethan Jupp
9 Jul 2025
2026 Audi RS66

The new Audi RS6 Avant is due to arrive next year and we’ve received some exclusive images of it testing on the road. The car is thinly disguised, meaning it can be easily identified as the upcoming high-performance estate. Here’s everything we know so far.

The disguised car is recognisable as an RS6 rather than an RS5 thanks to the front lights, which are from the latest A6, as are the more distinctive rear lights, which feature a split design. What’s definitively RS and entirely in line with what we’ve seen from the test cars of its smaller sibling, the new RS5, are the vents and exhausts. At the back, two prominent ovals are, like those on the RS5, more centrally mounted than on previous RS Audis. These are mounted up in the bumper, which appears to feature diffuser-esque styling elements.

Advertisement - Article continues below

At the front we see similar large vertical flanking vents to those first seen on the RS5 prototypes, with large radiators visible behind the mesh. On the front wings there’s flared ventilation similar to what we first saw on the current RS6 GT

2026 Audi RS6 rear6

Not so obvious is what powers this RS6 prototype. It’s all but confirmed that the V8 will live on, albeit with significant hybridisation, though there are no warning stickers visible alluding to this prototype being electrified. The hybrid system itself is expected to be similar in nature or related to the Ultra and High Performance Hybrid systems of the latest Bentley Continental and Flying Spur range. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Advertisement - Article continues below

> Audi RS6 Performance review – is this peak fast estate car?

These combine a new version of the long-serving 4-litre twin-turbo V8 with an electric motor sandwiched between it and the transmission. Feeding the motor is a 25.9kWh battery mounted behind the rear wheels. Should the RS6 borrow these powertrains wholesale, it would sport either 670bhp or a whopping 771bhp output. The latter would give the RS6 a healthy lead over the new 717bhp hybrid BMW M5.

2026 Audi RS6 front6

With a V8 augmented by a motor and big batteries, it’ll probably have a kerb weight to match the 2475kg M5 Touring too, which means Audi will be exploring its options in terms of how to suspend the RS6. The current car is air sprung, with the optional RS Sports Suspension Plus system swapping that out for springs and three-way interconnected dampers with pitch and roll mitigation. 

> Audi Quattro (1980-1991) review – a 1980s road-going rally icon

The RS6 could get the active suspension system from the Audi RS E-Tron GT Performance and Porsche Panamera, which use air springs and adaptive dampers connected to hydraulic pumps for roll control. Expect four-wheel steering for added agility too. Whatever the next RS6’s constitution, we won’t know anything for a while yet. It’s set to be revealed in the second half of next year.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

£8000 savings on Skoda’s Octavia VRS, and you still want an SUV?
Skoda Octavia vRS
News

£8000 savings on Skoda’s Octavia VRS, and you still want an SUV?

Skoda’s Octavia vRS has never been marked down for being too expensive, but with the latest savings to be had it’s even more of a performance car barg…
13 Jun 2025
Cupra Leon Estate 310 4Drive Fast Fleet test – living with the 306bhp hot estate
Cupra Leon Estate 310 4Drive – front
Long term tests

Cupra Leon Estate 310 4Drive Fast Fleet test – living with the 306bhp hot estate

Blending performance and practicality so well, a Leon Estate is always a welcome addition to evo's long-term fleet
12 Jun 2025
£15k off an Audi RS6 – 621bhp super estate discounted by over 10 per cent
Audi RS6
News

£15k off an Audi RS6 – 621bhp super estate discounted by over 10 per cent

Audi’s V8 titan is near the end of its life and high-spec examples are now available with big discounts
10 Jun 2025
Volkswagen Passat 2025 review – a breath of fresh air next to leaden EVs
Volkswagen Passat front
Reviews

Volkswagen Passat 2025 review – a breath of fresh air next to leaden EVs

Being ‘only’ 1500kg has its advantages. The latest Passat in petrol-only form reminds us ‘normal’ cars can and should be above average
16 Apr 2025
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

£15k off Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio super SUV
Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio
News

£15k off Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio super SUV

If you have to have an SUV, a Stelvio QV is acceptable. Now it's being heavily discounted.
8 Jul 2025
Mini JCW 2025 review – too feisty for its own good
Mini JCW – front
Reviews

Mini JCW 2025 review – too feisty for its own good

The petrol-powered JCW lives on – for now. But in its latest incarnation, has this supermini survivor become too hardcore?
6 Jul 2025
New Alpine A290 Rallye is an electric car we actually want, but there's a catch
Alpine A290 Rallye
News

New Alpine A290 Rallye is an electric car we actually want, but there's a catch

The A290 has proven to be one of the best performance EVs yet, and now Alpine's taking it one step further with a rally variant
3 Jul 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content