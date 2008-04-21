Audi RS6 (C6, 2008 - 2010): a V10 family car with supercar power

The C6 doesn’t shed kilos and come alive in your hands like the best modern fast estates, but even some pure-bred sports cars will have trouble keeping up with one. It might weigh 1985kg, but dial up to the Dynamic setting for the adaptive dampers and the RS6 steamrolls along with sure-footed composure and huge pace, with a shade of understeer to work against and keep your commitment in check. It’s not a natural thriller, but it is a crushingly effective car all the same.

What to pay

The C6 is also something of a bargain on the used market today, running costs notwithstanding. Around £14,000 is the entry point for examples on over 100,000 miles, while £22,000 could bring that as low as 50,000 miles. It’s always worth making sure that any potential purchase is mechanically fit with a solid maintenance history, because the RS6 can throw up some big bills.

What to look out for

Oil pump seals have been known to fail with age, causing fluid to leak onto the undertray – not always easy to spot. The seal itself costs a few pence, but replacing it is usually an engine-out job that can top £3000. Coolant pipes behind the front wheelarch liner have been known to corrode, too, potentially resulting in failure and water loss. Catch it early to avoid catastrophic engine damage, but budget for an engine removal to replace the pipes (or do the job alongside the oil seal replacement). Some garages have been known to carry out the work with the engine in situ, however, which is much cheaper at around £1000. Better news is that Audi’s diagonally opposed hydraulic Dynamic Ride Control damping system has proven to be more robust in the C6 than in the C5, which suffered common failures and expensive repairs.

What we said

'That a car with 572bhp, an all-wheel-drive system split 40:60 front-to-rear and gargantuan 275/35 ZR20 Pirelli P Zeros is fast across the ground isn’t exactly a great shock. But that a car weighing over two tons can carry so much speed with such composure, without the suspension ever crashing into its bumpstops, is borderline remarkable. Perhaps more remarkable still is that I’m driving a car capable of so much and yet so far I’m almost completely unmoved: no goosebumps, no childish whooping (embarrassingly I do tend to do this when driving something really special). I’m impressed, maybe even awestruck when I can touch the violence of the V10’s top-end power, but I’m not really excited.