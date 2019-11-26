Audi RS6 Avant (2019-2023) review – a monstrous all-rounder

If there was a default choice when faced with the need for a practical car in a ‘dream garage’, it might just be the Audi RS6 Avant. Now in its fourth iteration, Audi has taken everything that made previous RS6s brilliant and just improved upon it, while adding a dose of driver interaction that its predecessors lacked.

Things have only gotten better with this latest model, with the new RS6 Performance having replaced the base car with more power, more focus and a touch less weight. But even the base car exhibited a feeling of impenetrability, huge performance and long-distance refinement until it went off sale in 2023.

Drive quickly down a twisting road and the car’s agility, responsiveness and adjustability are all qualities that we’ve only really seen from Audi Sport with cars such as the R8. The RS6 is technologically advanced, but not simply for the sake of it.

There is the thorny issue of price, as the basic car crept up beyond £100,000 by the end of its life. And despite good cruising economy, the RS6 is still likely to be quite expensive to run too, for something that will probably serve as a family vehicle for many owners. But that shouldn’t take away from the car’s undoubted talents – this wagon is both fast and fun.

Audi RS6 Avant: in detail

Engine, gearbox and technical specs – Big power from a twin-turbo V8, all-wheel-drive traction, and fancy rear-wheel steering.

Mighty off the line, but the V8’s so refined it doesn’t feel quite as quick as you’re actually going. Ride and handling – The first RS6 to deliver genuine driver engagement rather than just massive straight-line pace.

Official economy in the low 20s, but capable of 30mpg on a cruise. Interior and tech – Cabin is slightly dour but well made, and screen set-up feels high-tech. Some will be put off by the touchscreens though.

Prices, specs and rivals

You should probably be sitting down for this, because the basic, option-free RS6 Avant was priced at £100,750 (the Performance model is even dearer at £112,045). Of course, you’re getting a lot of car for the money – very literally, at over two tons – but the RS6 is well-stocked in terms of equipment, too. Standard kit includes 21-inch wheels, matrix LED headlights with laser technology, a pair of MMI Touch screens, leather sports seats, and in the UK market, standard rear-wheel steering and a sport rear differential.