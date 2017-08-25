Used Audi RS6 Avant (C7, 2013 - 2019) review, specs and buying guide – family-friendly supercar slayer from £20k

When Audi launched its RS2 Avant all the way back in 1994 it established a genre that’s been synonymous with the brand for over three decades – indecently rapid, all-wheel drive estates with attitude. BMW might have just pipped Audi to the fast estate post with its E34 M5 Touring, but it lacked the four driven wheels of the Audi and after a brief flirtation with the über-estate BMW ditched it until its second attempt with the E61 M5 Touring.

No, if you wanted a formidably fast all-weather family wagon it had to be an Audi RS6 or RS4, with which it more or less cornered the market. And one of the best was the C7 generation of RS6. A practical five-door estate that could give supercars a run for their money the RS6 was a formidable all-rounder and while it might have lacked the V10 glamour of its C6 RS6 predecessor it was a much better car. Why anyone would have considered a turbo or supercharged SUV over an RS6 we have no idea.

This car may have had a smaller and marginally less powerful engine than the V10 C6, but it brought an entirely new level of performance to the table. Its then-new 4-litre TFSI twin-turbocharged V8 was lighter than the V10, had more torque, and featured the likes of active engine mounts and cylinder deactivation to make it a truly impressive offering. And while the RS6’s price was a lofty £77k when it made its debut there are now plenty of used examples on offer for considerably less than the cost of a new Astra estate.

Audi RS6 C7 in detail

When it was launched in 2013 the C7 RS6 produced 552bhp and 516lb ft of torque. While its closest competitors from BMW and Mercedes were still rear-wheel drive, the Audi continued with the all-wheel-drive approach for which the brand is known, sending its outputs through a full-time Torsen set-up for optimum traction and predictably brisk performance. BMW had recently introduced a dual-clutch transmission in its saloon-only F10 M5 (the first turbocharged V8 version), but we had no complaints with the RS6’s sharp-shifting eight-speed torque-converter automatic.