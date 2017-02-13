The F10 BMW M5 marked a huge step up in performance, usability and refinement over its predecessor. The wailing motorsport-derived V10 of the E60 was something that could never be equalled, but with superbly judged dynamics, a spectacular turbocharged V8 powertrain and Q-car looks, the F10 was a worthy replacement.

The early 2010s were a transformational period for BMW, but it wasn’t all smooth sailing. The likes of the F80 M3 and F82 M4 were far from perfect in their original forms, but the F10 M5 was different. Launched in 2011 as a rival to Mercedes-AMG’s E63, it got things right from the get-go.

No other super saloon offered the BMW M5’s combination of mind-bending straight-line performance, dynamic ability and everyday usability. Some mourned the loss of the E60 M5’s manic V10, but the 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 returned even more performance and used less fuel. The F10 is an altogether more refined machine than the E60, but it still boasts class-leading dynamics and a degree of agility that sits completely at odds with the near two-tonne kerb weight. Whereas the M3 and M4 models of the same generation were less than convincing in their dynamic make-up, the M5 was perfectly judged.