All change for the niche but storied BMW modifier Alpina. As of 2026, Alpina is now a fully integrated part of BMW Group, now rebranded as BMW Alpina and positioned as a ‘standalone brand’. While that’s encouraging given there were some fears Alpina would be lost to BMW’s trademark archive never to be seen again, it may mean the end of the road for the traditional Alpina-fettled BMW’s we’ve come to know and love.

Indeed, Alpina has been in the business of eeking out extra brilliance from existing BMWs for over six decades. Its touch is sometimes subtle, sometimes not-so subtle, at least in terms of engineering – shoehorning a V8 into an E36 3-series springs to mind on that last point. Over the last 30 years, we’ve appreciated Alpina for delivering fast, luxurious, dynamic cars that fly under the radar, without the increasing ostentation (especially recently) of full fat M cars. Alpina as we’ve come to know it for better or worse, is no more. So why not buy into a past master from one of the coolest Q car brands there’s ever been? Here are four modern used Alpinas we’d seriously consider.

Alpina B3 Touring (G21) – from £50k

We open at the close (almost). The B3 GT is one of the last Alpinas of its outgoing era but surely, is also one of the best. The standard B3 takes an M340i 3-series as its basis but mates it with a version of BMW M’s twin-turbo straight-six modified for more low-down torque, and for the first time in an Alpina 3-series, BMW’s xDrive four-wheel-drive system. A great talent of Alpina’s then: making the ultimate daily driver.

Power ranges from 456bhp in the first of the B3s all the way to an M3-rivalling 522bhp in the B3 GT. In either instance, the B3 is a monstrous Q car for your cash. And if better fuel consumption over long distances is the order of the day, there’s the D3, which swaps the full fat M engine for a barrel-chested diesel six. Alpina B3s received uprated braking systems as well as revised spring and damper rates to handle the increased punch and cultivate a bespoke feel.