Alpina relaunches under BMW Alpina as a ‘standalone brand’

The feeling around Alpina’s wholesale absorption into the BMW Group, which completed with the transfer of the Alpina trademark rights on January 1, was not one of optimism when it was first announced. At worst, we feared the name would be mothballed and at best, that Alpina cars would lose the appreciable individuality from the BMWs on which they were based. With the launch of BMW Alpina, we’ve gotten our first clues as to what this new era may entail.

First, BMW calls BMW Alpina ‘an exclusive standalone brand under the BMW Group Umbrella’, which assuages those worst-case fears that the name would simply be retired. Given ongoing conjecture around the future of internal combustion, being its own brand, able to fall under any ‘low volume’ classifications that may be granted immunity from any future legislative pressures, could be a masterstroke on BMW’s part.

We’ve obviously not seen any cars yet but we do know they’ll feature the words BMW ALPINA emblazoned at the centre of the rear. There’s no indication that the traditional Alpina badge, with the intake trumpets and the coil-over-shock on the crest, will live on.

What will BMW Alpina cars consist of? Well, so far, it sounds like they won’t be a million miles off what we had before – exclusive design elements, material use and even so says BMW, acoustics. There’s even talk of a ‘balance of maximum performance and superior ride comfort with hallmark driving characteristics’ as ‘key elements’ of the BMW Alpina brand.

BMW Alpina will also step up offerings in terms of bespoke options and accessories. Given how well BMW does with its M Sport accessories, a similar offering with Alpina branding isn’t beyond the realms of possibility, even if that would risk cheapening the brand somewhat. Indeed the exclusivity and heritage is waht gives the Alpina brand its value and are what has informed BMW’s acquisition and redeployment of it.

As a reminder, Alpina as it was went out with production of the 624bhp 626lb ft B8 GT, a 99-off model based on the 8-series Gran Coupe. All the celebrated Alpina hallmarks were on full display – exclusive bodywork, colourway and livery and subtle dynamic, performance and sound enhancements.