Alpina B3 GT Touring 2025 review – a 190mph alternative to the BMW M3 Touring

While its closest rivals have floundered in recent years, BMW M has been on a roll. The M2, M3 and M5 have all proven to be excellent driver’s cars despite increasing pressure on the segment, making them a common sight on our roads. Should they be too common for your liking though, Alpina has always been the first place to turn, and now it’s created a direct alternative to the ever-popular M3 Touring with the B3 GT.

On first impressions, this is an entirely different proposition to an M3 Touring. Granted, it’s a tuned 3-series estate, but gone are the M3’s imposing swollen arches and full height kidney grilles, with an ordinary narrowbody shell in its place. Finished in Porsche Brewster Green (a £4260 option) and with GT-specific gold detailing, 20-inch wheels and decals, this particular example does look the part, but to the untrained eye there’s no immediate tell as to the performance at play.

We’ve spent plenty of time with the ordinary Alpina B3, so what’s new here? They’re easy to miss at first glance, but the GT gains subtle aero devices all-round, with front canards, a more pronounced splitter and a new rear diffuser all contributing to a boost in visual purpose. Lift the bonnet and bespoke Alpina strut braces are front and centre, proudly finished in the same GT-specific Oro Tecnico gold shade as the wheels, badging and decals. They also happen to frame the most significant component in the B3 GT’s armoury.

Engine, gearbox and 0-62 time

It might have the same body-in-white as a 320i, but Alpina has shoehorned the M3’s full-fat S58 straight-six into its engine bay. Unlike the ordinary B3, the GT’s output is no lower than its M relative at 522bhp, and given Alpina’s focus on long-distance comfort and autobahn performance, it actually produces more torque. The current M3 (even in hardcore CS spec) makes do with 479lb ft, while the B3 GT pushes pulling power to an Aventador Ultimae-beating 538lb ft. Don’t expect great economy, with an average mpg readout in the mid-20s likely on a mixed drive – at the very best you can nudge 30mpg on a long run.