The price is up nominally in 2025 for the updated M2, which starts from £68,705. This is liable to swell however. Want a manual? That’ll be an extra £1925. Want the ‘M Race Track Pack’, which bundles in the carbon seats, carbon roof, carbon trim and the M Drivers pack? That’ll be £9500 please. Want the carbon roof on its own? No longer standard, that’s now £2300.

For the £68,705 price of a *standard decontented M2, you can still (just about) choose from a pair of purpose-built two seaters: Porsche’s 718 Cayman S and the new Alpine A110 GTS. The Porsche delivers a sweetly-tuned driving experience but its grumbly turbocharged flat-four engine lets it down, despite offering similar performance to the M2.

The A110 is in the same ballpark for raw speed in its more potent versions, but weighing over 500kg less than the BMW, it feels very different to the M2 and even the Porsche. It treads lightly across the ground and soaks up the road in a way that Lotus owners will recognise, albeit while sacrificing the M2’s extra space, tech and rear seats. The Lotus Emira is another bespoke sports car you might consider, until you realise it costs £89,500 in four-cylinder Turbo SE form…

The Mercedes-AMG A45S packs the Emira’s engine into a practical hatchback body, and it rewards to a much higher level than its mechanical specification would suggest. In some ways it's actually a more exciting car than the M2, feeling more alive and cohesive when stretching the limits of its chassis. It may seem nonsensical to spend c£65k on a hatchback instead of a straight-six coupe, but the AMG just about has the measure of the M2.

Ford’s latest Mustang is a left-field choice but one with bags of charisma and enough dynamic ability to go with it, all for around £10k less than the BMW. The Dark Horse is nominally more expensive than a standard M2, but pretty much matched our manual test car on price. Venturing into the classifieds opens up more options, including 991-generation 911 Carrera Ts and nearly-new BMW M4s.

BMW M2 specs (G87)