The BMW M2 gets more power, design tweaks and retains its manual gearbox

The G87 BMW M2 has proven to be a formidable fast coupe, condensing the ingredients of the excellent G8X M3/4 into a compact two-door package. Just a year since its launch, BMW has given it a facelift for 2024, bringing its latest interior technology, more power and uprated chassis technology to the Porsche 718 Cayman rival. Order books are now open with prices starting from £63,360 RRP.

Like the car it replaces, the facelifted M2 borrows the BMW M-developed 3-litre twin-turbocharged S58 straight-six from its larger siblings. What’s new for this year is a 20bhp increase in output, with torque for the automatic car also increased by a healthy 37lb ft. While it does still give up 47bhp to the newly-updated BMW M3, the M2’s new 473bhp, 443lb ft peak output numbers make it considerably more powerful than the Porsche 718 Cayman it rivals, and put it just 20bhp behind the GT4 RS. Our recent drive in Litchfield’s 640bhp M2 also proves that it’s capable of producing a whole lot more with a few tweaks.

While the M2 comes equipped with an eight-speed M Steptronic transmission as standard, buyers can still opt for a six-speed manual – this does come at a small cost though, with torque remaining at the previous 406lb ft figure. Both the manual and automatic cars benefit from a small 0.1sec drop in 0-62mph time (4.2 and 4sec respectively), with top speed unchanged at 155mph - or 177mph when equipped with the optional c£2300 M Driver's Package.

Not only has the M2 gained power, BMW has worked on improving its delivery too, ensuring a more linear power band with peak power maintained higher in the rev range – its new 473bhp peak is now available from 6250rpm to 7200rpm. Throttle mapping has also seen some attention with BMW claiming an improvement in response, with chassis tweaks designed to make the handling sharper, too.