There’s not been a huge amount of consistency of late when it comes to what BMW M car is the best M car. When the first M2 CS arrived it was very clearly the very best M car on sale and the best for many years at that. It eventually handed the baton to the legendary M5 CS, but the M3 CS, M4 CS and even the all-out M4 CSL that followed didn’t challenge to be the pick of the M range. In fact they served to highlight just how well-rounded the standard BMW M3 and BMW M4 models were.

The M3 and M4 have been facelifted now (a ‘life cycle impulse’ in BMW parlance) which means the standard cars are better than ever, incorporating detail changes with all the learnings from the models’ first five years on sale. The result is that the standard M4 is resolved to a Porsche 911-rivalling standard. But still, you do wonder whether it’s worth the extra cash over the M2, which shares the same engine in a lower state of tune, has a smaller body and is rear-drive exclusively.

That question becomes a lot easier to answer when M4s can be had for closer to M2 money. The numbers do vary wildly in fairness, with the discounts we’ve found ranging from just under £8k to over £21k. But there are plenty of cars with big discounts to choose from.