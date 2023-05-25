The new BMW M2 CS could be another all-time great M car

It all started with the perfectly formed, navy blue E46 M3 CS that danced and slithered its way through the Scottish Borders at evo Car of the Year 2005. This was the first time BMW applied the CS badge to an M car, and the formula was simple: take the best bits of the CSL and apply them to a less hardcore and more rounded package, while retaining the option of a manual gearbox. The result was the sweetest E46 of them all, with newfound polish and precision to take on the very best – in the real-world, UK portion of that 2005 test it was second only to the Clio 182 Trophy, beating the likes of the Lotus Exige 240R and Caterham CSR. Our reverence for the CS badge was cemented.

Advertisement - Article continues below

But it would be 15 years before a CS would take our breath away again, this time in emphatic style when the original M2 CS took overall victory at eCoty 2020. It was the first BMW to take top honours, and a year later the sublime M5 CS became the second, outpointing full-blown supercars in the process. Clearly there’s some magic in the CS formula, and the latest addition in the lineage – the G87-gen M2 CS – would do well to capture some of it.

Expectations are high for the new M2 CS, and not just because of its esteemed predecessors. The base M2 is a car we’ve warmed to over time, packing ingredients from the brilliant M3/4 into a shorter, stockier, lighter package and offering a manual option where its bigger brothers are auto only. Yet while it’s full of muscle and attitude, it doesn’t feel as honed as an all-out sports car, lacking some connection and ultimate control. You sense that dialling in more focus would bring the package to life, and that’s exactly what the CS aims to do.