The good old-fashioned manual transmission has enjoyed something of a renaissance of late, but Ferrari has no plans to jump on the bandwagon.

Pagani and Koenigsegg brought back sticks, the latter in a gloriously unconventional but nonetheless valid way, in the wake of the success of the GMA T.50, probably the greatest driver’s car ever to exist and a worthy successor to the McLaren F1. In fact, if you want your multi-million-pound hypercar to sell out (or sell at all these days) it better not be electric and it better have a stick in the middle and a clutch pedal, if not a naturally-aspirated high-revving combustion engine.

Meanwhile the best Porsches are still manuals, the stick-equipped Mazda MX-5 tied the McLaren Artura Spider on our last evo Car of the Year test and even major manufacturers like Aston Martin are considering bringing a manual back as a mainstream offering. Conspicuous in its silence on the issue over these last few years, has been Ferrari. Until now… and it’s shot down any hopes that Maranello will revive the famous gated shifter.

When asked about the prospect of a manual transmission making its way back into its modern cars at the reveal of the new Amalfi, Ferrari’s chief marketing and commercial officer Enrico Galliera, was almost entirely dismissive: