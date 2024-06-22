Ferrari Elettrica confirmed for October reveal

Ferrari will confirm the initial specification of its first all-electric road car on October 9 2025 at its Capital Markets Day, but it may have already revealed its name - Elettrica - during the company’s shareholder conference in April. Ferrari Electric might not sound exotic for the Italian firm, but this is the car company that called one of its flagship hypercars ‘The Ferrari’ don’t forget.

Development mules and discussions around an exclusively battery-powered Ferrari started in 2021, followed by the opening the new ‘Ferrari e-Building’ at its iconic Maranello site in 2023, in preparation for its next step into electric vehicles. This followed the introduction of the SF90 and 296 V8 and V6 hybrid-powered road cars, which will be joined later this summer by the hybrid-powered F80 hypercar.

The ‘Electtrica’, however, will be the first battery electric vehicle (BEV) from Ferrari, and while the company’s test mules are masters of disguising what’s beneath their Frankenstein monster’s bodywork, expect the first battery-powered Ferrari to be closer to the Purosangue in concept than a 296.

The test mules spotted testing this winter provided the closest look yet at the incoming model when it was caught at a public fast charging station in Sweden. Near-identical to previously seen test mules, wearing the butchered body of a Maserati Levante with fake quad exhaust pipes and headlights similar to the kind found on the Ferrari Roma, the latest test vehicles were undergoing their final cold weather system calibration testing ahead of their autumn 2025 reveal.