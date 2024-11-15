New 2025 Ferrari Roma spied testing

The next junior GT from Ferrari will take over from the elegant Roma in 2025 and a prototype has been spied testing in heavy disguise. Following hot on the heels of the Ferrari F80 hypercar and 12 Cilindri super GT, what is expected to be a development of the current Roma, rather than an all-new car, will debut next year.

While the disguise covers almost everything on the Roma replacement, we can see it’ll deviate very little in its basic silhouette from the car it replaces.

Ferrari tends to markedly distinguish its models from one another but with both the F80 and 12 Cilindri featuring a Daytona-inspired black ribband between the front lights, the next Roma could too. Even if it’s not a mini Ferrari 12 Cilindri as some expect it to be, the 2025 Ferrari Roma replacement will likely benefit from aerodynamic learnings from both the F80 and 12 Cilindri projects.

As for how the next Roma will be powered, there are a few options up for speculation. The safe money is likely an evolution of the 611bhp 3.8-litre twin turbo V8 that powers the current car. We’d expect to see it with a power level closer to the 660-710bhp mills seen in the 488 GTB and F8 Tributo, for the performance bump to aid the Roma replacement in challenging the latest 656bhp Aston Martin Vantage and upcoming 992.2 Porsche 911 Turbo S.

The twin-turbo V6 from the 296 GTB is not out of the question, although the Roma’s platform would likely require extensive reengineering to accommodate the 120-degree mill. That engine on its own produces upwards of 650bhp in the 296, which would give the 2025 Roma a substantial enough bump over the outgoing car. It would also be appropriate for use in a Ferrari GT, given the marque has famously successfully imbued the downsized six-cylinder lump with a slice of barrel-chested Ferrari V12 character. Either way, some form of electrification is likely, even if the next Roma is ‘only’ a mild hybrid.

Even the name is up for debate. Everything from Roma M, to ‘Amalfi’ has been suggested. We do expect to see the Spider variant launched in tandem with the coupe, as per the 12 Cilindri and 12 Cilindri Spider – as opposed to the staggered launch strategy used with the 812 GTS and Roma Spider, which took years to join their coupe counterparts.

As for when we’ll see the Roma replacement, the last car made its debut in the autumn of 2019, so we expect the covers to come off the next Roma around the same time next year, if not earlier.