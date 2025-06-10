Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

£15k off an Audi RS6 – 621bhp super estate discounted by over 10 per cent

Audi’s V8 titan is near the end of its life and high-spec examples are now available with big discounts

by: Ethan Jupp
10 Jun 2025
Audi RS6

They say you don’t know what you’ve got until it’s gone and with few other cars is that more the case, than the current Audi RS6. Firstly, it’s not long for this world – it goes off-sale later this year, with a next-generation plug-in hybrid set to replace it. Secondly, we’re just not buying them, at least, that’s how it looks given the discounts and offers on new RS6s that are out there.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Granted, £122,000 sounds like it should be the most you’d pay for an RS6, not a discounted figure. But such is the market in which we find ourselves, at least on these top-spec Carbon Vorsprung-spec cars, that’s a figure that’s had over £15,000 lopped off the top.

Audi RS6

We found seven cars across five different dealers (the car pictured is with Audi Crewe with a £16k discount) with original RRP figures of between £120k and £138k, all featuring discounts of between £9097 and £16,545. As standard, a brand new Audi RS6 Performance is listed at £120,195 in the configurator, albeit in the basic specification, rather than Carbon Black or Carbon Vorsprung spec. The latter adds £17,595 to the price, as well as RS-sports suspension Plus, Night Vision Assist, City Assist and a panoramic glass sunroof. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Advertisement - Article continues below

> Best German cars – our high-performance favourites from GT3 RS to M3 GTS

Naturally, what we care most about is the suspension upgrade, which swaps out the RS6 Performance’s standard adaptive air suspension for steel springs and dynamic ride control three-way interconnected adaptive dampers, with pitch and roll mitigation.

Audi RS6

‘Cars fitted with air springs have more float and less body control, even in their firmer modes, but still plenty of ability,’ wrote Stuart Gallagher, evo editor-in-chief, in his UK review. ‘If you’re really serious about cornering your two-tonne monster then you should tick the Dynamic Ride Control box.’ It’s a box we’d tick from new and pay the price for regardless, so this discount that effectively chucks in the clever suspension for free is very appealing indeed.

> Used Audi RS6 Avant (C7, 2013 - 2019) review – family-friendly supercar slayer from £20k

The C8 RS6 is the end of an era for the RS6, in a way, being the last pure combustion RS6 there will ever be. It’s by no means lightweight but surely, its 2090kg figure will be pumped up by in the region of 500kg in the next hybrid car with its hefty battery, as has been the case in the new BMW M5. Now’s the time to pick up a new one then, especially given that even with these discounts applied, in what is a buyer’s market, surely more savings can be negotiated. We’ll miss it when it’s gone.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Volkswagen Passat 2025 review – a breath of fresh air next to leaden EVs
Volkswagen Passat front
Reviews

Volkswagen Passat 2025 review – a breath of fresh air next to leaden EVs

Being ‘only’ 1500kg has its advantages. The latest Passat in petrol-only form reminds us ‘normal’ cars can and should be above average
16 Apr 2025
Audi RS4 Edition 25 years (2024 - 2025) review – a fitting farewell to the BMW M3 fighter?
Audi RS4 Edition 25 years interior
Reviews

Audi RS4 Edition 25 years (2024 - 2025) review – a fitting farewell to the BMW M3 fighter?

Audi's flamboyant fairwell to the RS4 is the edition 25 Years, with Competition suspension and a boost to 463bhp
4 Apr 2025
Used Audi RS6 Avant (C7, 2013 - 2019) review, specs and buying guide – family-friendly supercar slayer from £20k
Audi RS6 – front
In-depth reviews

Used Audi RS6 Avant (C7, 2013 - 2019) review, specs and buying guide – family-friendly supercar slayer from £20k

Audi’s C7-generation RS6 may lack ultimate involvement, but it’s still a crushingly effective and desirable super-estate
27 Mar 2025
2025 Audi A6 Avant: prices and specs of Audi’s BMW 5-series fighter revealed
2025 Audi A6 front
News

2025 Audi A6 Avant: prices and specs of Audi’s BMW 5-series fighter revealed

What was meant to be called A7 until very recently looks every bit the svelte upmarket exec to fight BMW and Mercedes
4 Mar 2025
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

'Car enthusiasts are obsessed with weight, but I’m not sure I care'
BMW M5 Touring
Opinion

'Car enthusiasts are obsessed with weight, but I’m not sure I care'

As the weight of performance cars balloons, so too does the technical appointment they carry to manage it. Truthfully, many do so remarkably well
6 Jun 2025
After 23 years the Ford Focus ST is dead
Ford Focus ST
News

After 23 years the Ford Focus ST is dead

With the demise of the Focus ST, fast Fords as we knew and loved them are no more
3 Jun 2025
Fastest cars in the world 2025 – top speed, acceleration and lap times
World&#039;s fastest cars
Best cars

Fastest cars in the world 2025 – top speed, acceleration and lap times

Modern cars are more capable than ever, in every metric from acceleration to top speed and lap times. Here's a list of the very fastest
6 Jun 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content