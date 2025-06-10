They say you don’t know what you’ve got until it’s gone and with few other cars is that more the case, than the current Audi RS6. Firstly, it’s not long for this world – it goes off-sale later this year, with a next-generation plug-in hybrid set to replace it. Secondly, we’re just not buying them, at least, that’s how it looks given the discounts and offers on new RS6s that are out there.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Granted, £122,000 sounds like it should be the most you’d pay for an RS6, not a discounted figure. But such is the market in which we find ourselves, at least on these top-spec Carbon Vorsprung-spec cars, that’s a figure that’s had over £15,000 lopped off the top.

We found seven cars across five different dealers (the car pictured is with Audi Crewe with a £16k discount) with original RRP figures of between £120k and £138k, all featuring discounts of between £9097 and £16,545. As standard, a brand new Audi RS6 Performance is listed at £120,195 in the configurator, albeit in the basic specification, rather than Carbon Black or Carbon Vorsprung spec. The latter adds £17,595 to the price, as well as RS-sports suspension Plus, Night Vision Assist, City Assist and a panoramic glass sunroof.