£15k off an Audi RS6 – 621bhp super estate discounted by over 10 per cent
Audi’s V8 titan is near the end of its life and high-spec examples are now available with big discounts
They say you don’t know what you’ve got until it’s gone and with few other cars is that more the case, than the current Audi RS6. Firstly, it’s not long for this world – it goes off-sale later this year, with a next-generation plug-in hybrid set to replace it. Secondly, we’re just not buying them, at least, that’s how it looks given the discounts and offers on new RS6s that are out there.
Granted, £122,000 sounds like it should be the most you’d pay for an RS6, not a discounted figure. But such is the market in which we find ourselves, at least on these top-spec Carbon Vorsprung-spec cars, that’s a figure that’s had over £15,000 lopped off the top.
We found seven cars across five different dealers (the car pictured is with Audi Crewe with a £16k discount) with original RRP figures of between £120k and £138k, all featuring discounts of between £9097 and £16,545. As standard, a brand new Audi RS6 Performance is listed at £120,195 in the configurator, albeit in the basic specification, rather than Carbon Black or Carbon Vorsprung spec. The latter adds £17,595 to the price, as well as RS-sports suspension Plus, Night Vision Assist, City Assist and a panoramic glass sunroof.
Naturally, what we care most about is the suspension upgrade, which swaps out the RS6 Performance’s standard adaptive air suspension for steel springs and dynamic ride control three-way interconnected adaptive dampers, with pitch and roll mitigation.
‘Cars fitted with air springs have more float and less body control, even in their firmer modes, but still plenty of ability,’ wrote Stuart Gallagher, evo editor-in-chief, in his UK review. ‘If you’re really serious about cornering your two-tonne monster then you should tick the Dynamic Ride Control box.’ It’s a box we’d tick from new and pay the price for regardless, so this discount that effectively chucks in the clever suspension for free is very appealing indeed.
The C8 RS6 is the end of an era for the RS6, in a way, being the last pure combustion RS6 there will ever be. It’s by no means lightweight but surely, its 2090kg figure will be pumped up by in the region of 500kg in the next hybrid car with its hefty battery, as has been the case in the new BMW M5. Now’s the time to pick up a new one then, especially given that even with these discounts applied, in what is a buyer’s market, surely more savings can be negotiated. We’ll miss it when it’s gone.