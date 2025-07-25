An unlikely favourite affordable performance car of ours at the moment is the Cupra Leon. We ran a hatch on the Fast Fleet for six months and got on really well with it, discovering a car that could thrill when wound up on the right road but settle down and just be a comfortable, practical, well-equipped hatchback the rest of the time.

Cupra also offers a four-wheel-drive, 328bhp Leon estate version for those who need a little more practicality. It’s a new example of one of these that we’ve found today, with more than 25 per cent off its list price. Yes, really…

This brand new example is offered for sale at Stoneacre in Peterborough and has just 10 miles on the clock. VZ2 is the middling specification without the fabulous bucket seats though it does come with 19-inch ‘Mistral’ wheels. All the same, this was a £50,500 at RRP before the discount. And that discount is a quite spectacular £13,505, taking the price of this car down to £36,995. In other words, just £400 more than a mid-spec 1.5-litre TSI Leon Estate with 148bhp.

Why so much cheaper? Well, it has been available for a while, arriving in stock in April. It’s also pre-registered and so technically, isn’t brand new. But for all intents and purposes, with 10 miles on the clock, it’s about as new as new gets. It’s just not classified as such. The Leon was also a pricey thing in the first place and as so many are finding out at the moment, a car is worth what people are willing to pay, not the figure its makers or sellers first attach to it.

What could you have instead? Well, in terms of performance equivalency, it doesn’t get much closer than the Golf R Estate. For the same money as this Leon, the newest, lowest-milage car we found was a 2023 (Mk8) with over 5000 miles on the clock. We’d take the new Cupra Leon over any hot Golf at the moment, save perhaps for the hot new Edition 50. So a comparison with a pre-update Golf R is a moot point. It’s the Leon, and a bargain one at that.