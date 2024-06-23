Cupra Leon Estate VZ3 2024 review – Cupra’s rival to the Mercedes-AMG CLA35 Shooting Brake

Initial powertrain response is good with ESC turned off (thankfully a single, physical button press), with the seven-speed DSG transmission (there;s no manual option) as sharp and refined as it was before. In comfort and full automatic mode it blends into the background, but opt to change ratios yourself and it gives you exactly what you need, when you need it for the most part – we did experience the occasional slow paddle-to-shift response at full throttle, but it’s a strong transmission overall.

While the estate gets an extra 32bhp over the front-drive hatchback, a 155kg weight disadvantage puts it just 1bhp/ton away from the hatch (199bhp/ton for the estate and 198bhp/ton for the hatch). Though all-wheel drive gives the estate a better chance of making use of its output, drive to a single axle in the hatchback makes its lower power figure feel considerably more lively.

Brakes have also seen an upgrade in this mid-life update, with the Cupra Leon estate fitted with 357mm front discs as standard with an optional 375mm, six-piston Akenobo setup available in VZ3 trim, rear discs are 310mm. Not only do these uprated brakes fill the 19-inch wheels well, they offer strong performance even on the long, fast downhill stretches of road. Initial bite is perhaps a little on the sharp side and they can be difficult to modulate at low speeds, but performance is great for a spirited drive.

Price and rivals

Though this update is mild, the changes across the board have made the Cupra Leon estate an even more compelling offering for those looking for a practical fast estate. While it still has its ergonomic flaws and lacks some of the fine driver-machine engagement we’d really like, it’s one of the best options in its segment.

The new range-topping Leon Estate VZ3 costs from £50,975 in the UK, £2160 more than the previous car. In terms of rivals, Mercedes-AMG CLA35 Shooting Brake is its closest rival with 302bhp (plus 14bhp from an electric motor), and costs from £51,170. The £39,105 Ford Focus ST is a much more affordable offering but while the option of manual transmission is refreshing to see, a 276bhp output puts it some way behind European rivals.