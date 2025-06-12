Cupra Leon Estate 310 4Drive Fast Fleet test – living with the 306bhp hot estate

The cabin really is a sanctuary of comfort and technology. The wraparound interior lighting creates a visually appealing atmosphere and lets you know which driving mode you are in by changing colour to suit. The Supersport bucket seats provide excellent support during spirited driving sessions but are also very comfortable on longer drives. The fact that they, and the steering wheel, are heated was very much appreciated after an incredibly wet and cold photoshoot up in north Wales recently.

As was the four-wheel drive, which ensured the Bridgestone Potenza Sport tyres found plenty of traction, allowing the Cupra’s performance to be comfortably accessed. The 306bhp peak arrives between 5450 and 6000rpm, while 295lb ft of torque is available from 2000 all the way to 5450rpm, meaning there’s plenty of in-gear flexibility. In the dry, the sprint from 0 to 62mph takes just 4.9 seconds, making this one rapid estate car.

Practical, too. There’s generous boot space back there – 620 litres with the rear seats up, 1500 with them laid flat – which is more than enough to carry all my photographic kit. Meanwhile, park assist with front and rear sensors and a rear-view camera makes manoeuvring in tight spaces a breeze. There are also some less-welcome driver assistance features, such as lane assist, which can get quite annoying if left fully engaged. That’s not a problem unique to Cupra, of course, so as in every other car so equipped I can’t see me using it very often, if at all.

Some more positive news on the technology front is that the large, 12-inch infotainment display has worked well so far – not always a given with VW Group cars – including connecting to my phone without issues. Fingers crossed it stays that way.

I’ve already clocked up 2000 miles in our Cupra and it’s been up for everything I’ve thrown at it so far, from grocery runs to fully-loaded cross-country trips for work, or even just a fun blast on a Sunday. It really is a flexible machine that has lots to offer for performance car enthusiasts who need a car with a practical side too. A Golf R in a Spanish suit? I think there’s more to the Cupra than that.