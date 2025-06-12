Cupra Leon Estate 310 4Drive Fast Fleet test – living with the 306bhp hot estate
Blending performance and practicality so well, a Leon Estate is always a welcome addition to evo's long-term fleet
I have fond memories of running a fast Leon Estate long-termer for eight months back in 2015, in the days when they were still called SEATs. So I’m rather pleased to find myself behind the wheel of one once again.
That earlier, previous-generation car was front-driven, with a manual gearbox and the ‘280’ engine (276bhp). Our latest is four-wheel drive, with a seven-speed DSG transmission and its 2-litre TSI engine in ‘310’ tune (306bhp).
Like that old car, the current Cupra Leon Estate still neatly blends performance, style and practicality in one package. The ‘style’ part is enhanced on this particular car with Graphene Grey metallic paint, a £930 option, that nicely complements the satin black and copper 19-inch alloys, which are standard and the only wheel available on the 310.
KY73 VNS is also in top-level VZ3 Design Edition trim (£2720 more than the lesser VZ2 model), which enhances the aesthetic appeal inside with Cupra’s distinctive Petrol Blue nappa leather (you can also choose black leather, whereas the VZ2 gets a cloth and PVC combo). The VZ3 also gains matrix LED headlights, while all 310s get adaptive dampers and a panoramic sunroof, both of which will be welcome when I use the Leon as a platform for car-to-car photography. Including options, our car comes in at £48,640.
The cabin really is a sanctuary of comfort and technology. The wraparound interior lighting creates a visually appealing atmosphere and lets you know which driving mode you are in by changing colour to suit. The Supersport bucket seats provide excellent support during spirited driving sessions but are also very comfortable on longer drives. The fact that they, and the steering wheel, are heated was very much appreciated after an incredibly wet and cold photoshoot up in north Wales recently.
As was the four-wheel drive, which ensured the Bridgestone Potenza Sport tyres found plenty of traction, allowing the Cupra’s performance to be comfortably accessed. The 306bhp peak arrives between 5450 and 6000rpm, while 295lb ft of torque is available from 2000 all the way to 5450rpm, meaning there’s plenty of in-gear flexibility. In the dry, the sprint from 0 to 62mph takes just 4.9 seconds, making this one rapid estate car.
Practical, too. There’s generous boot space back there – 620 litres with the rear seats up, 1500 with them laid flat – which is more than enough to carry all my photographic kit. Meanwhile, park assist with front and rear sensors and a rear-view camera makes manoeuvring in tight spaces a breeze. There are also some less-welcome driver assistance features, such as lane assist, which can get quite annoying if left fully engaged. That’s not a problem unique to Cupra, of course, so as in every other car so equipped I can’t see me using it very often, if at all.
Some more positive news on the technology front is that the large, 12-inch infotainment display has worked well so far – not always a given with VW Group cars – including connecting to my phone without issues. Fingers crossed it stays that way.
I’ve already clocked up 2000 miles in our Cupra and it’s been up for everything I’ve thrown at it so far, from grocery runs to fully-loaded cross-country trips for work, or even just a fun blast on a Sunday. It really is a flexible machine that has lots to offer for performance car enthusiasts who need a car with a practical side too. A Golf R in a Spanish suit? I think there’s more to the Cupra than that.