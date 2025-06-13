£8000 savings on Skoda’s Octavia VRS, and you still want an SUV?

It’s been an ever-present member of the evo Fast Fleet since its introduction in 2001 and remains one of the few genuine sleeper performance cars. It is, of course, Skoda’s Octavia vRS and though you would never call the Czech hot hatch/estate expensive, it’s even more tantalising when dealers are slashing up to £8000 off.

With prices starting £39,965 for the hatchback and £41,070 for the estate the Octavia vRS is one of the few modern cars, performance or otherwise, that hasn’t succumbed to chunky price hikes – the kind that have resulted in the Audi RS3 wearing a £60,000-plus price tag.

A search of the classifieds (with the ‘brand new’ filter selected) reveals some attractive Octavia vRS deals, such as a Race Blue hatch that has £7000 chopped from its RRP, bringing it down to £32,965. You’ll need to buy through the dealer on a PCP – £3000 of the saving is a PCP deposit contribution.

If you need even more space than an Octavia hatchback offers, a quick search will return Octavia vRS estates with between £1000 and over £8000 off. We found a Black Pearl metallic example listed for £32,995 - an £8075 saving over its £41,070 list price.

> Browse new Skoda Octavia vRS stock here

With standard equipment that leaves you wanting for very little (other than a manual gearbox, which unfortunately is no longer offered) the Octavia vRS is a usable, everyday performance car that's still accessible – a rarity these days. It's subtle enough to blend in, yet with plenty of juicy mechanical upgrades to give its VW Golf GTI cousin something to think about.

As the rest of the world’s car manufacturers force motorists into bloated, uninspiring and totally forgettable SUVs, Skoda’s Octavia vRS regardless of body style remains the thinking person’s alternative. There’s a reason why evo’s Fast Fleet is never without one.