Skoda Octavia vRS 2024 review – a more practical and more resolved Golf GTI

The Skoda Octavia VRS has been a consistent favourite here in the evo Towers for over a decade, combining the best high performance VW Group components into a more practical body that’s still entertaining to drive.

The fourth generation model didn’t stray far from this recipe. While the updated Octavia offers even more pixels in 2024, this car had lots of useful tech, a sharp design and a plush interior.

There were plenty of body and powertrain variations available, with petrol and diesel powertrains all derived from VW’s high-specification Golfs. Petrol buyers even had the option of a six-speed manual, but all models otherwise got a dual-clutch ’box. Diesel models were optionally available with all-wheel drive – the same Haldex system used in the Golf R and various Audis. Depending on the specification and body style the Octavia’s kerb weight sits starting at 1425kg for the manual petrol and goes up from there.

If you’re at all up with the VW Group lingo, you won’t be surprised to read that the vRS petrol uses the GTI’s EA888 2-litre turbocharged engine. Here it shares its specific outputs with the base VW, producing 242bhp and 273lb ft of torque, and will reach 62mph in 6.8sec with the manual, or 6.7sec with the DSG.

The 197bhp four-cylinder turbo diesel is in an equivalent specification to the Golf GTD and paired to its chunky 295lb ft of torque makes for a brilliant high-speed cruiser, even if the engine can be a bit vocal under hard use. It comes with two or four-wheel drive, but we’d say the front-wheel drive has enough traction to render the driven rear axle a fruitless addition unless you plan on taking it to the Alps every winter. Zero to 62mph times are slower for the diesels, though, with the two-wheel-drive version managing the sprint in 7.6sec and the 4x4 in 7.1sec for both hatch and estate.