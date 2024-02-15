New Skoda Octavia vRS revealed - the more practical Golf GTI ups its game

The Skoda Octavia vRS has been a firm evo favourite for years. Discreet, practical yet packing Golf GTI power and chassis hardware, it's a do-it-all performance car for sensible money – and now there's a new one.

Arriving as part of a range-wide update to the Octavia, the new vRS gets subtle design changes, a revised interior and a power bump to 261bhp, matching the Mk8.5 Golf GTI.

As before, the vRS upgrades include unique bumpers with gloss black trim replacing the base car’s silver elements, plus a full-width reflector strip and twin tailpipes at the rear. As part of the facelift, the new model gets refreshed LED Matrix headlights, LED tail lights and a new 19-inch alloy wheel design (18s are fitted as standard).

Inside, the revised Octavia gets a host of tech improvements including a 15W wireless charging pad, fast-charging USB-C ports and a new keyless entry and lock system. The vRS gets an upgraded 13-inch infotainment display as standard, complete with touch sliders for volume and climate controls, and a 10-inch digital dash. If you’ve always wanted to talk to an AI bot while driving, you’re in luck – the Octavia’s onboard voice assistant now gets ChatGPT integration as standard.

Separating the vRS from other Octavias are sports seats, black trim elements and a perforated leather steering wheel, as well as a series of performance upgrades under the skin.

As before the vRS uses an EA888 2-litre turbocharged engine, but Skoda has tuned it to deliver 261bhp – an uplift of 20bhp – and 273lb ft of torque. That puts it right in line with the new Golf GTI, and like the Volkswagen, the Skoda is only available with a seven-speed DSG gearbox.

Power is sent to the front wheels via an electronic locking differential, and the vRS gets progressive-rate steering and a unique suspension setup with a 15mm ride height drop. A sports exhaust system is also included, with new engine software that brings an artificial flare of revs on start-up – not very Skoda-like.

Pricing for the new Octavia range is yet to be announced, but expect the vRS to cost somewhere in the region of £40,000.