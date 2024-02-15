Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

New Skoda Octavia vRS revealed - the more practical Golf GTI ups its game

The facelifted Skoda Octavia vRS arrives hot on the heels of the Mk8.5 Golf GTI, equipped with the same upgraded 261bhp engine

by: Yousuf Ashraf
15 Feb 2024
Skoda Octavia vRS – front5

The Skoda Octavia vRS has been a firm evo favourite for years. Discreet, practical yet packing Golf GTI power and chassis hardware, it's a do-it-all performance car for sensible money – and now there's a new one. 

Arriving as part of a range-wide update to the Octavia, the new vRS gets subtle design changes, a revised interior and a power bump to 261bhp, matching the Mk8.5 Golf GTI

As before, the vRS upgrades include unique bumpers with gloss black trim replacing the base car’s silver elements, plus a full-width reflector strip and twin tailpipes at the rear. As part of the facelift, the new model gets refreshed LED Matrix headlights, LED tail lights and a new 19-inch alloy wheel design (18s are fitted as standard).

Inside, the revised Octavia gets a host of tech improvements including a 15W wireless charging pad, fast-charging USB-C ports and a new keyless entry and lock system. The vRS gets an upgraded 13-inch infotainment display as standard, complete with touch sliders for volume and climate controls, and a 10-inch digital dash. If you’ve always wanted to talk to an AI bot while driving, you’re in luck – the Octavia’s onboard voice assistant now gets ChatGPT integration as standard. 

Separating the vRS from other Octavias are sports seats, black trim elements and a perforated leather steering wheel, as well as a series of performance upgrades under the skin. 

As before the vRS uses an EA888 2-litre turbocharged engine, but Skoda has tuned it to deliver 261bhp – an uplift of 20bhp – and 273lb ft of torque. That puts it right in line with the new Golf GTI, and like the Volkswagen, the Skoda is only available with a seven-speed DSG gearbox.

Skoda Octavia vRS – interior5

Power is sent to the front wheels via an electronic locking differential, and the vRS gets progressive-rate steering and a unique suspension setup with a 15mm ride height drop. A sports exhaust system is also included, with new engine software that brings an artificial flare of revs on start-up – not very Skoda-like.

Partnership
Need to sell your car?
Find your best offer from over 5,000+ dealers. It’s that easy.
Sell your car
Rated 'Excellent' icon Trustpilot

Pricing for the new Octavia range is yet to be announced, but expect the vRS to cost somewhere in the region of £40,000.

Recommended

MG4 XPower review – the price-to-performance king
MG4 XPower front
Reviews

MG4 XPower review – the price-to-performance king

MG’s 429bhp electric hatch is blindingly quick, but it doesn’t live up to its promise as an involving driver’s car
14 Feb 2024
The Mercedes-AMG A45 S Limited Edition is a 415bhp matte green hyper hatch
Mercedes-AMG A45 S Limited Edition
News

The Mercedes-AMG A45 S Limited Edition is a 415bhp matte green hyper hatch

The A45 S hot hatch has been given a visual overhaul with a new ‘Limited Edition’ model, adding bold design touches inside and out
13 Feb 2024
The Abarth 695 just won’t die – meet the new 75 Anniversario special edition
Abarth 695 75 Anniversario – front
News

The Abarth 695 just won’t die – meet the new 75 Anniversario special edition

After 16 years in production, Abarth’s Fiat 500-based hot hatch is still alive and kicking. This latest version pays tribute to the firm’s 75 annivers…
12 Feb 2024
Testing every hot hatchback on sale in 2024 – car pictures of the week
Hot hatchbacks – group tracking
Features

Testing every hot hatchback on sale in 2024 – car pictures of the week

We rank every petrol hot hatch on sale in the latest issue of evo – here are some of our favourite shots
11 Feb 2024

Most Popular

The 2024 Mazda MX-5 gets tweaked dynamics, Recaro seats and a £28,000 price tag
Mazda MX-5 2024 facelift
News

The 2024 Mazda MX-5 gets tweaked dynamics, Recaro seats and a £28,000 price tag

Mazda has updated its evergreen roadster for 2024, with the goal of improving feel, drivability and in-car connectivity
12 Feb 2024
New Aston Martin Vantage has Porsche’s 911 Turbo in its sights
2024 Aston Martin Vantage
News

New Aston Martin Vantage has Porsche’s 911 Turbo in its sights

The Vantage has received a thorough overhaul for 2024, with more power and performance, the very latest chassis technology and a fresh new design both…
12 Feb 2024
The Abarth 695 just won’t die – meet the new 75 Anniversario special edition
Abarth 695 75 Anniversario – front
News

The Abarth 695 just won’t die – meet the new 75 Anniversario special edition

After 16 years in production, Abarth’s Fiat 500-based hot hatch is still alive and kicking. This latest version pays tribute to the firm’s 75 annivers…
12 Feb 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content