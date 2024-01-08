A new Volkswagen Golf GTI is coming: can the troubled Mk8 be redeemed?

The Volkswagen Golf GTI lost its footing slightly when the latest version arrived in 2020. Taking a step forward in outright performance but losing the deep-seated quality feel and excellent ergonomics of its predecessor, Volkswagen left the door wide open with the Mk8, and the Honda Civic Type R walked right through it.

In 2024, exactly five decades after the Mk1 Golf hit the road, Volkswagen is addressing these complaints with an updated Mk8.5 version. Pictured here in GTI form, the new model will arrive with a host of design changes, chassis enhancements, a revamped interior and potentially more power.

At the front, the changes will centre around a new front bumper and grille arrangement, with body-coloured fins extending into the lower cooling vents. Redesigned headlights incorporating Volkswagen’s latest LED Matrix technology will also feature, along with the trademark red GTI stripe spanning across the front end.

The wheels of this disguised GTI appear to be shared with the existing Golf R 20 Years edition, with the same sill extensions and roof spoiler as the outgoing GTI Clubsport. New tail lights, a revised diffuser and larger perforated exhaust tips complete the design changes.

Inside, the Golf will follow the new Passat’s lead with a larger infotainment screen and new touch sliders for temperature and volume controls – the latter now backlit as they always should have been in the Mk8. Volkswagen is also ditching haptic steering wheel controls this time around, in favour of more tactile and intuitive physical buttons. The rest of the new GTI's cabin architecture will be largely familiar, with a digital dial pack and a neat centre console featuring a stubby automatic gear selector. Don’t hold your breath for a manual option, given that the GTI went DSG-only last year.

The Mk8.5 will ride on the existing MQB Evo platform, but expect detail changes to its suspension calibration and geometry to improve the GTI’s feel and response. Volkswagen’s new DCC Pro adaptive damper technology could help achieve this, with dual-valve internals enabling separate adjustment of compression and rebound on the fly. The current DCC system offers 16 steps of electronic damper adjustment – expect the new setup to offer something similar.

The Mk8.5 could be the last petrol-engined GTI before the Golf goes electric, with Volkswagen’s EA888 2-litre turbocharged engine being rolled out for service once more. In the existing GTI Clubsport it generates 296bhp, but there’s headroom for more power as demonstrated by the 328bhp Golf R 20 Years – that kind of output would make the Mk8.5 the most powerful GTI ever.

Partnership Need to sell your car? Find your best offer from over 5,000+ dealers. It’s that easy. Sell your car

The Mk8.5 Golf will go on sale later this year, with the GTI commanding a premium over the current model’s £39,815 asking price.