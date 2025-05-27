At the end of 2025, Alpina will hand the reins to new owners BMW, likely spelling the end of the bespoke-engineered models we’ve come to love. Andreas Bovensiepen – CEO of Alpina and son of its founder – hasn’t sat back however, launching a new Bovensiepen brand to plug the gap in the market that will inevitably form. He hasn’t wasted time launching the first model, either: the Bovensiepen Zagato.

Designed as a luxurious GT in a similar vein to Alpina’s creations, the new model has been developed in collaboration with Italian design house Zagato. Its bodywork is almost entirely formed from carbonfibre, reducing weight and allowing for complex contours and surfacing in the design. The trademark Zagato double bubble roof makes an appearance, along with an expansive grille framed in stainless steel, a slick integrated rear spoiler and a unique U-shaped cutout in the bonnet for cooling. Wheels are concave 20-inch forged items, diamond cut with a twin-spoke design. As unique as some of these design elements are, it doesn’t take an expert to spot similarities with an existing coupe from Munich…

That’s because the Zagato is based on the BMW M4 – specifically the G83 convertible variant, despite it being a hardtop. Using the cabrio has allowed Bovensiepen more freedom to create that dramatic double bubble roof, while providing the added benefit of frameless windows and a cleaner look without B-pillars. Look closely and you’ll spot details from the donor car – specifically the wing mirrors and lights. The latter are given a subtly different shape by overhanging bodywork.