News

The Bovensiepen Zagato is a 603bhp BMW M4 with Italian flair

Alpina’s future is uncertain, but its CEO has taken matters into his own hands with the creation of the Bovensiepen brand, and its first ever model

by: Sam Jenkins
27 May 2025
Bovensiepen Zagato

At the end of 2025, Alpina will hand the reins to new owners BMW, likely spelling the end of the bespoke-engineered models we’ve come to love. Andreas Bovensiepen – CEO of Alpina and son of its founder – hasn’t sat back however, launching a new Bovensiepen brand to plug the gap in the market that will inevitably form. He hasn’t wasted time launching the first model, either: the Bovensiepen Zagato.

Designed as a luxurious GT in a similar vein to Alpina’s creations, the new model has been developed in collaboration with Italian design house Zagato. Its bodywork is almost entirely formed from carbonfibre, reducing weight and allowing for complex contours and surfacing in the design. The trademark Zagato double bubble roof makes an appearance, along with an expansive grille framed in stainless steel, a slick integrated rear spoiler and a unique U-shaped cutout in the bonnet for cooling. Wheels are concave 20-inch forged items, diamond cut with a twin-spoke design. As unique as some of these design elements are, it doesn’t take an expert to spot similarities with an existing coupe from Munich…

> New BMW Concept Speedtop: ultimate V8 estate unveiled 

That’s because the Zagato is based on the BMW M4 – specifically the G83 convertible variant, despite it being a hardtop. Using the cabrio has allowed Bovensiepen more freedom to create that dramatic double bubble roof, while providing the added benefit of frameless windows and a cleaner look without B-pillars. Look closely and you’ll spot details from the  donor car – specifically the wing mirrors and lights. The latter are given a subtly different shape by overhanging bodywork.

Inside it's the same story, with the steering wheel and overall interior design nearly identical to an M4, but each and every surface has been painstakingly reupholstered in high quality leather, with the seats also a unique design. There are a number of touches that match those seen in Alpinas, too, such as the Bovensiepen roundel neatly integrated into the carbonfibre dash trim. The numbered plaque on the centre console is also familiar, but now carries the Bovensiepen name. As in an Alpina, buyers can opt for full Lavalina leather upholstery for an even more luxurious finish, with a bespoke programme opening up almost limitless possibilities for customisation.

Bovensiepen Zagato

You’d be right in assuming the Zagato also shares its running gear with the BMW M4, but its 3-litre twin-turbocharged S58 straight-six has been fettled. While the standard M4 produces 523bhp and 479lb ft of torque, the Bovensiepen Zagato lifts these figures to 603bhp and 516lb ft for a 3.3sec 0-62mph time and top speed of over 186mph (the BMW M4 manages the same sprint in 3.5sec). While an ECU tune is likely responsible for most of this uplift, a new titanium exhaust system developed in collaboration with Akrapovic also helps the engine breathe more freely while reducing weight by 40 per cent over the standard system. Bilstein dampers tuned specifically for a GT feel are also included, and offer Comfort, Sport and Sport Plus settings.

With each example taking over 250 hours to put together, we’ll have to wait a little while to see one on the road: Bovensiepen says first cars will be delivered in Q2 2026. Pricing hasn’t been disclosed, but expect it to cost a fair chunk more than the £88,985 BMW M4 Competition…

