That’s because the Zagato is based on the BMW M4 – specifically the G83 convertible variant, despite it being a hardtop. Using the cabrio has allowed Bovensiepen more freedom to create that dramatic double bubble roof, while providing the added benefit of frameless windows and a cleaner look without B-pillars. Look closely and you’ll spot details from the donor car – specifically the wing mirrors and lights. The latter are given a subtly different shape by overhanging bodywork.

Inside it's the same story, with the steering wheel and overall interior design nearly identical to an M4, but each and every surface has been painstakingly reupholstered in high quality leather, with the seats also a unique design. There are a number of touches that match those seen in Alpinas, too, such as the Bovensiepen roundel neatly integrated into the carbonfibre dash trim. The numbered plaque on the centre console is also familiar, but now carries the Bovensiepen name. As in an Alpina, buyers can opt for full Lavalina leather upholstery for an even more luxurious finish, with a bespoke programme opening up almost limitless possibilities for customisation.

You’d be right in assuming the Zagato also shares its running gear with the BMW M4, but its 3-litre twin-turbocharged S58 straight-six has been fettled. While the standard M4 produces 523bhp and 479lb ft of torque, the Bovensiepen Zagato lifts these figures to 603bhp and 516lb ft for a 3.3sec 0-62mph time and top speed of over 186mph (the BMW M4 manages the same sprint in 3.5sec). While an ECU tune is likely responsible for most of this uplift, a new titanium exhaust system developed in collaboration with Akrapovic also helps the engine breathe more freely while reducing weight by 40 per cent over the standard system. Bilstein dampers tuned specifically for a GT feel are also included, and offer Comfort, Sport and Sport Plus settings.

With each example taking over 250 hours to put together, we’ll have to wait a little while to see one on the road: Bovensiepen says first cars will be delivered in Q2 2026. Pricing hasn’t been disclosed, but expect it to cost a fair chunk more than the £88,985 BMW M4 Competition…