Maserati Levante (2016 - 2024) review – Italy's answer to the Porsche Cayenne

Engine and gearbox > Shared with the Quattroporté and Ghibli saloons, the 3-litre turbo diesel engine is adequate, the petrol V6 better still, and the Ferrari-derived V8 the best of the bunch. An 8-speed ZF torque converter is the only gearbox option available

Ride and handling > Hydraulic power steering, rear biased all-wheel drive and an unexpected level of poise help the Maserati challenge the best-in-class for handling. Ride is also well judged thanks to standard air suspension

MPG and running costs > The diesel powered Levante is rated at 39.2mpg - competitive for the sector, but not class-leading. The thirsty 25.9mpg petrol V6 doesn’t impress either, with the V8 Trofeo worse still

Interior and tech > As a pleasant contrast against the usual business-like interiors in some rivals, the Levante feels reassuringly Italian. Sumptuous leather, rich veneers and surprisingly sorted in-cabin tech feel for its time

Design > Essential to maintaining the sheen of a Maserati SUV, if it didn't look good, there would be no point. Luckily the Levante was one of better looking premium SUV's on sale

Prices, specs and rivals

This was Maserati’s first attempt at an SUV, and we think it’s quite a handsome one too. Despite its rather large dimensions, it disguises its bulk well, its design being somewhat refined when compared to its competition, with simplistic lines in comparison to the BMW X6 for example. The Levante’s recognisably a Maserati from the front and most certainly holds its own when sat alongside other SUVs.

When it was on sale, the Levante started from £56,250 for the entry level diesel, up to £76,995 for the Levante GranLusso and GranSport models with a 424bhp petrol V6, and to £124,900 for the range-topping V8-powered Trofeo.

The Porsche Macan is still chief in dynamics for the segment, with prices about £10k less, although it is a size smaller than the Maserati and in true Porsche fashion presents with less equipment as standard. Jaguar’s now-discontinued F-Pace measures up more closely and is an alternative we’d recommend, undercutting the Crown-badged SUV by £5k.

Compared to more established rivals, the Maserati was more competitive, with pricing akin to an entry-level Porsche Cayenne, while being quite a lot cheaper than the BMW X6 xDrive30d and Mercedes-Benz GLE350d coupe. That said, the more conventionally shaped relatives of the German pair were both priced below the Maserati Levante.