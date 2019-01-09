Maserati Levante (2016 - 2024) review – Italy's answer to the Porsche Cayenne
An accomplished and appealing SUV with a breadth of capabilities, character and identity that set it apart from its rivals
Once hailed as a financial saviour for the iconic Modenese institution, the Levante was meant to do for Maserati what the Cayenne did for Porsche, turning a niche sports car brand into a paragon of luxury and profitability. Unfortunately, things didn't work out quite so well for the SUV or its maker, and after countless relaunches the Levante was discontinued entirely in 2024.
The Trofeo is the most interesting of the brood – a lucrative range-topper designed to appeal to the sort with Cayenne Turbos, Audi’s RSQ8s and Range Rover Sport SVRs on their shopping list. The UK first received the Levante Trofeo in mid-2020, but it had since been given an update alongside Trofeo versions of the Ghibli and Quattroporte saloons, all sharing new styling elements, a 572bhp twin-turbo V8 and heightened sales expectations.
Launching as the Trident’s first ever SUV, the Levante was probably the most important new model in Maserati’s 100 years of existence. We’ve been here before with Porsche of course, and nowadays barely bats an eyelid at the mention of the Maserati’s most obvious rival, the Porsche Cayenne.
Maserati Levante: in detail
Performance and 0-60mph time > The diesel Levante is no speed demon, taking a leisurely 6.9sec to reach 62mph. The petrol V6 is more our cup of tea, with the V8-powered Trofeo our pick of the lineup
Engine and gearbox > Shared with the Quattroporté and Ghibli saloons, the 3-litre turbo diesel engine is adequate, the petrol V6 better still, and the Ferrari-derived V8 the best of the bunch. An 8-speed ZF torque converter is the only gearbox option available
Ride and handling > Hydraulic power steering, rear biased all-wheel drive and an unexpected level of poise help the Maserati challenge the best-in-class for handling. Ride is also well judged thanks to standard air suspension
MPG and running costs > The diesel powered Levante is rated at 39.2mpg - competitive for the sector, but not class-leading. The thirsty 25.9mpg petrol V6 doesn’t impress either, with the V8 Trofeo worse still
Interior and tech > As a pleasant contrast against the usual business-like interiors in some rivals, the Levante feels reassuringly Italian. Sumptuous leather, rich veneers and surprisingly sorted in-cabin tech feel for its time
Design > Essential to maintaining the sheen of a Maserati SUV, if it didn't look good, there would be no point. Luckily the Levante was one of better looking premium SUV's on sale
Prices, specs and rivals
This was Maserati’s first attempt at an SUV, and we think it’s quite a handsome one too. Despite its rather large dimensions, it disguises its bulk well, its design being somewhat refined when compared to its competition, with simplistic lines in comparison to the BMW X6 for example. The Levante’s recognisably a Maserati from the front and most certainly holds its own when sat alongside other SUVs.
When it was on sale, the Levante started from £56,250 for the entry level diesel, up to £76,995 for the Levante GranLusso and GranSport models with a 424bhp petrol V6, and to £124,900 for the range-topping V8-powered Trofeo.
The Porsche Macan is still chief in dynamics for the segment, with prices about £10k less, although it is a size smaller than the Maserati and in true Porsche fashion presents with less equipment as standard. Jaguar’s now-discontinued F-Pace measures up more closely and is an alternative we’d recommend, undercutting the Crown-badged SUV by £5k.
Compared to more established rivals, the Maserati was more competitive, with pricing akin to an entry-level Porsche Cayenne, while being quite a lot cheaper than the BMW X6 xDrive30d and Mercedes-Benz GLE350d coupe. That said, the more conventionally shaped relatives of the German pair were both priced below the Maserati Levante.