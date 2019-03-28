Jaguar F-Pace (2016 - 2024) review – is it still relevant?

Jaguar’s F-Pace had traditionally been one of the more composed and entertaining cars of its type, but it sat in one of the fastest moving sectors of all. Premium SUV buyers demand the very latest and greatest in terms of tech, design and refinement, and while the F-Pace didn't quite nail every basis when it launched in 2017, it sat at the sharp end of the class towards the end of its lengthy production run in 2024.

The F-Pace was offered with a variety of petrol and diesel engines – including mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid units. The 2020 facelift also brought a completely revitalised interior and with new tech interfaces – all big marks against for the previous car.

Combined with its excellent driving dynamics and sleek design, the F-Pace has never been more desirable, and with a range so varied as to offer a PHEV at one end and a fire-breathing 542bhp SVR model at the other, there’s no sliver of the premium SUV marketplace it doesn’t appeal to.

So Jag was on to a bit of a winner, which is unfortunate for a few reasons as there’s no plan to directly replace it. Instead it will stand as a final flourish of brilliant engineering before the brand goes all-electric ahead of its 2025 relaunch. Still, right here, right now, the F-Pace is a very strong competitor in the segment with no obvious or deal-breaking flaws, making now an ideal time to enjoy this sort of combustion-powered Jag while we still can.

Jaguar F-Pace in detail

Prices, specs and rivals

The final F-Pace might look similar to the model that was launched back in 2017, but the latest range has taken some pretty solid leaps under the skin, starting with the available range of engines that are almost completely renewed, but no less varied than before. There are five powertrains available (plus the supercharged V8 found in the SVR) made up from four- and six-cylinder petrols and diesels. All F-Paces come standard with all-wheel drive and an eight-speed automatic transmission too.